So this will be the camera of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro

A few days ago we showed you how the camera of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro could look after observing some images of the back cover of the smartphone. Now, a new leak confirms what was being seen: the photographic compartment will be circular. Are you convinced by Huawei's new design?

Little by little, relations between Huawei and the United States begin to improve. Although it is not yet clear how the conflict will be resolved, what is certain is what the next great smartphone launch from the brand will be. We don't know the exact date, but the Mate 30 series should arrive in September.

As has been rumored over the last few weeks, the Mate 30 Pro will be fitted with four rear lenses. If the leak is correct, they will be placed in a kind of 'X' shape, housed in a circular compartment next to the LED flash. As a result, Huawei renounces the square module of the Mate 20, and increases the number of lenses from three to four sensors. At the moment, we don't know the characteristics of these cameras, although in the render the legend is readable - "5x optical zoom" - which would be the same as that of the Huawei P30 Pro. In addition, it confirms the collaboration with Leica, as is customary at the Chinese manufacturer.

A new design: from square to round / © Gizmochina

For the rest, we can expect it to have the future Kirin 985 7nm processor, and to be compatible with 5G thanks to its Balong 5000 5G modem.

Are you convinced by this new design?