Huawei Mate 30 vs Mate 30 Pro vs RS Porsche Design: what are the differences?
As planned, Huawei has just presented its new Mate 30 range with the Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Pro RS Porsche Design. What distinguishes these three devices? Are the differences minimal or are they obvious? You will find the answers in our preliminary comparative test.
As expected, Huawei has introduced three new models for the Mate 30, but the Chinese firm has still not clarified several details about where these will launch, and while the Huawei has indicated its willingness to market them by indicating European prices, the launch date is not known at all. It is likely that Huawei is trying to reassure resellers and try to find a solution for alternatives to Google services and applications.
Huawei Mate 30 vs Mate 30 Pro vs RS Porsche Design
Overall, the three smartphones are very similar but have some distinctions. Aesthetically, the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are distinguished at the front by the size of their notches and displays. The notch of the Mate 30 Pro is notably larger because it houses more sensors to offers 3D facial recognition.
The screen is also smaller with a 6.53-inch curved OLED panel and a resolution of 2400 x 1176 pixels. The Mate 30 has a slightly larger (and flatter) OLED display of 6.62 inches and a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, while the smartphones at the rear look similar to a circular module for the camera.
The differences between the Mate 30 Pro and the Porsche Design model are also visual. The back of the Mate 30 RS Porsche Design is divided into two parts: on the right and left we find leather, in the middle of the glass. The Porsche logo is also part of the deal.
The battle of the specs
In short, take a look at the table below to see which Mate 30 is best suited to your needs and budget!
Huawei Mate 30: all of the differences
|
|Huawei Mate 30
|Huawei Mate 30 Pro
|Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design
|Dimensions
|
160.8 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm
196 g
|
158.1 x 73.1 x 8.8 mm
198 g
|
unknown at the moment
|
|Display
|
AMOLED
|
AMOLED
|
AMOLED
|
|Rear camera
|
16-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor 17mm f/2.2
40-megapixel wide-angle sensor 27 mm f/1.8
8-megapixel 80 mm f/2.4 telephoto lens
laser autofocus
|
40-megapixel ultrawide-angle cine sensor 18mm f/1.8
wide-angle 40 megapixels sensor 27 mm f/1.6 with optical stabilization
8-megapixel 80 mm f/2.4 telephoto lens with optical stabilization
3D Depth Sensor
|
40-megapixel ultrawide-angle cine sensor 18mm f/1.8
40-megapixel wide-angle sensor 27 mm f/1.6 with optical stabilization
8-megapixel 80 mm f/2.4 telephoto lens with optical stabilization
3D Depth Sensor
|
|Front camera
|Single: 24 MP
|32 MP + 3D ToF camera
|
Dual 32 MP
|
|Processor
|Kirin 990
|Kirin 990
|Kirin 990
|Internal storage and RAM
|
8 GB + 128 GB
Nano memory up to 256 GB
|
8 GB + 256 GB
Nano memory up to 256 GB
|
12 GB + 512 GB
Nano memory up to 256 GB
|Battery
|4200 mAh
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charging
|
Quick charge 40W
Wireless quick charge 27W
|
Quick charge 40W
Wireless quick charge 27W
|
Quick charge 40W
Wireless quick charge 27W
|
|Software
|EMUI 10 (based on Android 10) without Google apps
|EMUI 10 (based on Android 10) without Google apps
|EMUI 10 (based on Android 10) without Google apps
|Networks
|up to 7CA, LTE Cat. 20
|up to 7CA, LTE Cat. 20 (a 5G version is also available)
|up to 7CA, LTE Cat. 20
|Unlocking methods
|fingerprint reader under the screen, 2D facial recognition
|fingerprint reader under the screen, 3D facial recognition
|fingerprint reader under the screen, 3D facial recognition
|Colors
|Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, Black, Emerald Green + 2 "Vegan Leather" Orange and Forest Green
|Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, Black, Emerald Green + 2 "Vegan Leather" Orange and Forest Green.
|Red and Black
|Price
|789 euros
|1099 euros
1199 euros for the 5G version
|2095 euros
|Launch date
|
unknown
|
unknown
|unknown
What do you think of the new Huawei Mate 30? Let us know.
