Huawei Mate 30 vs Mate 30 Pro vs RS Porsche Design: what are the differences?

As planned, Huawei has just presented its new Mate 30 range with the Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Pro RS Porsche Design. What distinguishes these three devices? Are the differences minimal or are they obvious? You will find the answers in our preliminary comparative test.

As expected, Huawei has introduced three new models for the Mate 30, but the Chinese firm has still not clarified several details about where these will launch, and while the Huawei has indicated its willingness to market them by indicating European prices, the launch date is not known at all. It is likely that Huawei is trying to reassure resellers and try to find a solution for alternatives to Google services and applications.

Huawei Mate 30 vs Mate 30 Pro vs RS Porsche Design

Overall, the three smartphones are very similar but have some distinctions. Aesthetically, the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are distinguished at the front by the size of their notches and displays. The notch of the Mate 30 Pro is notably larger because it houses more sensors to offers 3D facial recognition.

The Mate 30 Pro's display curves on both sides / © AndroidPIT

The screen is also smaller with a 6.53-inch curved OLED panel and a resolution of 2400 x 1176 pixels. The Mate 30 has a slightly larger (and flatter) OLED display of 6.62 inches and a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, while the smartphones at the rear look similar to a circular module for the camera.

The notch is smaller on the Mate 30 / © AndroidPIT

The differences between the Mate 30 Pro and the Porsche Design model are also visual. The back of the Mate 30 RS Porsche Design is divided into two parts: on the right and left we find leather, in the middle of the glass. The Porsche logo is also part of the deal.

The Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro offer a circular photo module / © AndroidPIT

The battle of the specs

In short, take a look at the table below to see which Mate 30 is best suited to your needs and budget!

Huawei Mate 30: all of the differences Huawei Mate 30 Huawei Mate 30 Pro Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design Dimensions 160.8 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm 196 g 158.1 x 73.1 x 8.8 mm 198 g unknown at the moment Display AMOLED

1080 x 2340 pixels

6.62 inches (flat) AMOLED

2400 x 1176 pixels

6.53 inches (curved), 18.4:9 aspect ratio AMOLED

2400 x 1176 pixels

6.53 inches (curved) Rear camera 16-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor 17mm f/2.2 40-megapixel wide-angle sensor 27 mm f/1.8 8-megapixel 80 mm f/2.4 telephoto lens laser autofocus 40-megapixel ultrawide-angle cine sensor 18mm f/1.8 wide-angle 40 megapixels sensor 27 mm f/1.6 with optical stabilization 8-megapixel 80 mm f/2.4 telephoto lens with optical stabilization 3D Depth Sensor 40-megapixel ultrawide-angle cine sensor 18mm f/1.8 40-megapixel wide-angle sensor 27 mm f/1.6 with optical stabilization 8-megapixel 80 mm f/2.4 telephoto lens with optical stabilization 3D Depth Sensor Front camera Single: 24 MP 32 MP + 3D ToF camera Dual 32 MP Processor Kirin 990 Kirin 990 Kirin 990 Internal storage and RAM 8 GB + 128 GB Nano memory up to 256 GB 8 GB + 256 GB Nano memory up to 256 GB 12 GB + 512 GB Nano memory up to 256 GB Battery 4200 mAh 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charging Quick charge 40W Wireless quick charge 27W Quick charge 40W Wireless quick charge 27W Quick charge 40W Wireless quick charge 27W Software EMUI 10 (based on Android 10) without Google apps EMUI 10 (based on Android 10) without Google apps EMUI 10 (based on Android 10) without Google apps Networks up to 7CA, LTE Cat. 20 up to 7CA, LTE Cat. 20 (a 5G version is also available) up to 7CA, LTE Cat. 20 Unlocking methods fingerprint reader under the screen, 2D facial recognition fingerprint reader under the screen, 3D facial recognition fingerprint reader under the screen, 3D facial recognition Colors Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, Black, Emerald Green + 2 "Vegan Leather" Orange and Forest Green Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, Black, Emerald Green + 2 "Vegan Leather" Orange and Forest Green. Red and Black Price 789 euros 1099 euros

1199 euros for the 5G version 2095 euros Launch date unknown unknown unknown

What do you think of the new Huawei Mate 30? Let us know.