Huawei Mate 9 Android update: better battery life and gaming experience

The second Android update for the Huawei Mate 9 has been available since the beginning of January. With it comes the arrival of controls for third party music player apps on the lockscreen, plus gamers will be pleased about the display’s improved touch sensitivity.

Huawei has been delivering the first update to the Mate 9 for about a month now, which consists of the December 2016 security patches and device-specific improvements. Here is the information from the change log:

Fixed an issue where touch sensitivity is poor and your device is slow when you play some games, improving your gaming experience.

Other optimizations include:

Decreased power consumption for longer usage

Improves the control of third-party music players on lock screen

Improved device security with Google security patches

Whether battery life was indeed optimized or the gaming experience improved will have to be seen during daily usage. Let us know in the comments if you notice anything.

Huawei implemented some Android standards with the latest update. / © AndroidPIT

First Android update for the Huawei Mate 9 in November 2016

Previously, in November 2016, the first update that Huawei brought to the Mate 9 allows you to choose whether you see icons, numbers or nothing at all in the notification bar. Previously only numbers were available, so you couldn’t actually know which notifications you’d received unless you manually opened the notifications panel.

The first Android update for the Huawei Mate 9 was 553 MB. / © AndroidPIT

Another new detail from November was that you can now see the zoom level in your viewfinder, with a new maximum level of 6.0x. Lastly, Android security gaps were closed thanks to a security patch.

You can finally see which notifications you got in the notification bar thanks to the arrival of icons. / © AndroidPIT

With Huawei’s past updates, we’ve observed that the Mate 9 does not receive seamless updates as was supposed to be the case starting with Android 7.0 (the Google Pixel has a similar feature). Basically, this means that the Android updates would happen in the background and would be activated when restarting the phone. This way, you wouldn’t have to waste any time updating your phone. The entire update installation on the Mate 9 takes around five minutes.

What do you think of the latest updates to your Huawei Mate 9? Did you notice improvements in battery life?