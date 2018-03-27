Porsche Design Mate RS: Huawei challenges the competition

The collaboration between Huawei and Porsche Design has been going on for years now but, generally speaking, it is during the presentation of a new Mate device that the two companies show off in front of the general public. This time Huawei surprised everyone and presented a Porsche Design version of the P20 Pro, renamed Mate RS.

Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS: A Mate or a member of the P20 family?

The Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS also made its appearance at the Grand Palais in Paris, along with the P20 and P20 Pro. A device that in a way is part of the P20 family but, at the same time, opts for different design choices and a name that brands its link with the already launched line Mate signed by Porsche Design.

The Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS!

Fingerprint sensor in display reaches the European market

A nice surprise from Huawei awaited us at the Grand Palais in Paris. In addition to the P20 and P20 Pro, the Mate RS Porsche Edition also took the stage. This time, its distinctive element is not hidden in the photographic compartment but under the display. The fingerprint sensor integrated in the display finally arrived in Europe, albeit unexpectedly.

And that's how Huawei gets the jump on the competition, offering this feature to all those users who hoped to find it on the Samsung Galaxy S9. The South Korean manufacturer, however, was unable to complete the work before its Chinese rival...

A nice surprise from Huawei.

Huawei has succeeded, although it must be said that it is not a feature for everyone. Integrated for the moment only on the Mate RS will not get into everyone's pockets considering the high price of the device.

The operation will then have to be checked in regular use, but it seems that Huawei has already thought about everything, integrating the standard fingerprint reader on the body into the same device. A cautious move that makes us fear a certain immaturity of this technology; but it is still too early to say.

In any case, Huawei should be credited with being the first to arrive (to the West, at least, because Vivo has already integrated this feature in its mid-range device).

What sets it apart from the P20 Pro?

The cameras change place

Looking at the body of the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS you can see the differences immediately: the P20 Pro's triple camera is present but has space in the center of the panel. The three sensors are arranged vertically but in a different location.

More internal memory available

The Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS wants to stand out from the other members of the P20 family by offering more memory. RAM is the same, 6GB, but the internal memory changes to 256GB or 512GB depending on the variant.

Wireless fast charging

The Mate RS battery offers 4000 mhA like the P20 Pro battery, but also offers fast wireless charging that promises to be 80% faster than the iPhone X battery.

The Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS is designed for luxury.

Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design: beautiful but not for everyone

The Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS is a luxurious smartphone, well made and well equipped with cutting-edge tech. It certainly has nothing to envy from any other device: Kirin 970, artificial intelligence, 3 cameras on the back, notch, FullView display, wireless quick charging, IP67 certified to protect against water and dust, 4000 mAh battery. There is nothing missing, but this complete package will cost you. A lot. No really, a "lot" lot.

To get it you need 1695 euro ($2100), 2095 euro ($2595) for the model with more internal memory. A luxury smartphone without diamonds or crocodile skin but well made and, at least on paper, promising. A phone that dares and that, for this very reason, does not deign to address the masses.

What do you think of the the Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design? A bold work of craftmanship? Or senseless luxury?