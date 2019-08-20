Huawei: the latest twists and turns of the foldable Mate X

What if the postponement of the launch of the Mate X could turn out to be to its advantage? That's what we are asking ourselves after discovering a new smartphone hands-on made by a few colleagues in China and brought yo you by Neowin.

In this new hands-on video of Huawei's folding smartphone, we learn that the Chinese manufacturer, in addition to certainly redesigning its smartphone to make it more resistant and durable over time, has decided to update its technical specs while it was at it. Huawei would thus take advantage of the additional time it has allowed itself to refine its very high-end smartphone, which will be sold for more than 2,300 Euros.

Under the hood, the Mate X now features the new Kirin 990 processor, the same one that is expected to be unveiled at the next IFA in Berlin and will power the future Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro. In addition, the brand's first folding smartphone now includes the excellent photosensors of the P30 Pro (with red/yellow/blue filters).