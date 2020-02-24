The Mate Xs is Huawei's new foldable smartphone attempt

First Samsung, now Huawei: a new foldable smartphone was unveiled today at a launch event in Barcelona. The Huawei Mate Xs comes with a better processor. The remaining changes in direct comparison to the predecessor, which was presented only a year ago, are negligible.

Huawei held a press event in Barcelona despite the MWC cancellation, where several new products were presented. These include the improved version of the Huawei Mate X, which was first introduced in 2019. The new foldable from the Chinese manufacturer comes with slight improvements. With the Kirin 990, for example, Huawei is relying on the latest processor generation SoC with 5G support. The Octa-core processor clocks up to 2.86 GHz. It is supported by the Mali G7 graphics unit with 16 cores. As with the Mate X, 512GB of internal storage is used, which can be expanded by up to 256GB via Huawei Nano Memory Card. A total of 8GB of RAM is supposed to provide smooth multitasking and gaming fun.

The Huawei Mate Xs is here. / © Huawei

Huawei has improved the camera: instead of a triple camera, the back of the foldable smartphone now houses four sensors. The triple setup from the Mate X is joined by a 3D depth sensor. Thus, the Mate Xs comes to a camera setup of the following constellation:

40 MP main camera (wide-angle, f/1.8)

16 MP Ultra Wide Angle (f/2.2)

8 MP telephoto lens (f/2.4)

3D depth sensor

A 30x hybrid zoom is also on board, according to Huawei. The battery is also the same: 4,500 mAh fit into the battery cell of the Mate Xs. When folded out, the Mate Xs also offers an 8-inch display with a resolution of 2,480 x 2,200 pixels. Folded together, the result is two 6.6-inch (2,400 x 1,148 pixels) screens on the front and 6.38-inch (2,480 x 829 pixels) screens on the back.

Huawei improves the folding mechanism

After the hype about bendable smartphones slowed down last year due to numerous serious problems with display and folding mechanism, Huawei has fixed some bugs in the Mate Xs. A new folding mechanism called the "Falcon Wing" is now to ensure stability and long service life, and more than one hundred perfectly interlocking parts have been installed inside the hinge. "The hinge is made of zirconium-based liquid metal, which makes the components more durable and makes folding easier," Huawei writes in its official press release.

When folded out, the Mate Xs is an 8-inch tablet. / © Huawei

In addition, the Chinese company says it has developed a new type of cooling system to prevent the processor from overheating. "Flexible graphs with microscopically small gaps allow uniform and effective cooling over the entire surface," it says. We will take a look at all the new features of the Huawei Mate Xs in the detailed test.

The Huawei Mate Xs is scheduled to go on sale in mid-March. Huawei supplies a folding protective cover. It will cost 2,500 euros in Europe. We'll be back with a hands-on review of the device very soon.