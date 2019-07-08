Huawei's mobile OS will be faster than Android according to his boss

Ark OS ( HongMeng OS ) will be faster than Android. It is not me who says it, but Ren Zhengfei, founder of the giant Huawei. In a long interview with our colleagues at Le Point, the head of the Chinese manufacturer said that the mobile OS currently being developed in-house will "most likely be faster than Android or iOS".

If the interview covers many topics (5G, China, United States, Europe...), it is obviously Ark Os (HongMeng OS, in its original version) which has attracted the most attention from the tech press. And for good reason, the 74-year-old man at the head of the group promises "a processing latency of barely 5 milliseconds". Better yet, he promises that the mobile OS will be compatible with devices other than its smartphones: "The operating system we are working on should be compatible with printed circuits, switches, routers, smartphones or data centers," Zhengfei explains at Point.

It will be difficult for Ark OS (HongMeng OS) to offer as many applications as the Google Play Store. AndroidPIT

While waiting for his arrival, Ren Zhengfei remains of course practical about the difficult situation that the Chinese manufacturer is facing with the stormy relations with the United States, and in particular about the complexity of convincing developers and the public to discover another platform. He acknowledges that Huawei's mobile OS will not have an ecosystem of applications as large as Android or iOS. That's why Huawei would work on the development of an application store and events with developers, such as the one organized in China next August.

But why mention Ark OS (HongMeng OS) when the American sanctions could end? Quite simply to confirm the Chinese industrial group's willingness to develop and use its own operating system on devices. A launch at the end of the year or in 2020 could take place.

What do you think of the new OS prepared by Huawei?