Huawei P10 and Honor 9 to receive EMUI 9.0.1
It is often said, and rightly so, that manufacturers do not pay particular attention to software updates of their devices. Huawei and its Honor subsidiary have proven the opposite by deploying more than two after their release of a new EMUI 9.0.1 update (Android Pie), including the January security patches for the Huawei P10 and Honor 9.
Huawei started the deployment of a software update for the Huawei P10 in China. The update also includes Honor 9, another smartphone launched in 2017. It is based on Android 9.0 Pie and will make some improvements to the first EMUI 9.0 version launched last December in some countries.
In addition to bug fixes, this new version supports VoLTE technology on China Telecom's network, full screen navigation movements and of course the January 2019 security patches.
For the moment, the update is only available in China, but it should be deployed in the rest of the world in the coming weeks, including in Europe. It is good to see a manufacturer continue to provide software support after several years.
Are you expecting the Android Pie update on your Huawei P10 or Honor 9 smartphone? Let us know in the comments.
Source: Gizmochina
