This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. OK
15 Shares No comments

Huawei P10: see every angle and the quirky new colors

Authored by: Brittany McGhee

The FCC has released several images of a smartphone on its way to being certified. The device is believed to be the Huawei P10, since it resembles previously leaked renders. In addition, leaker Evan Blass tweeted an image of what the fun color variants of the P10 could look like. Check it out below.

The future flagship of the Chinese brand has popped up in the FCC database. Now we can see each angle of the Huawei P10. On the back, we find the dual camera in the left corner.

huawei p10 leak1
The P10 front and back. / © FCC

The images of the device placed next to rulers show the size to be approximately 147 x 70 x 7/8 mm, thus being slightly wider than its predecessor at 145 x 70.9 x 6.95 mm. Strangely, the logo of the brand is absent. 

huawei p10 leak2
The camera seen from the inside. / © FCC

On the bottom edge, we find a speaker, a Type-C USB port, a microphone and a headphone jack.

huawei p10 fcc leak
The Huawei P10 bottom and side view. / © FCC

Huawei has teased three fun color variants on its Twitter page lately: blue, gold and green. While Huawei hasn't shown us what the devices will look like in these colors, famous leaker Evan Blass has.

Green is definitely the most unusual of the colors, as manufacturers usually go for more classic colors (white, black or gray) or even pink, gold and blue. Is there a market for quirky green phones? Is Huawei just following Pantone's trend-setting color of the year? We'll have to wait and see.

Opinion by Brittany McGhee
I'm not convinced that green will be a hit
What do you think?
50
50
2 participants

What do you think of the device? Which of the colors do you like best? Let us know in the comments!

Source: FCC

Where to buy Huawei Mate 9

Best price
Newegg.com Huawei - Mate 9 4G LTE with 64GB Memory Cell Phone (Unlocked) $499.99 Check Offer Best Buy Huawei - Mate 9 4g Lte With 64gb Memory Cell Phone (unlocked) - Space Gray $599.99 Check Offer WalMart HUAWEI Mate 9 MHA-L29 Unlocked GSM Smartphone and SHARKK Flex 20 Wireless Bluetooth Waterproof Headphones with Mic, Gray (Value Bundle) $657.06 Check Offer Newegg.com Huawei Mate 9 Unlocked Smartphone with Dual Leica Camera (5.9" Space Gray, 64GB Storage 4GB RAM) US Warranty $499.99 Check Offer Newegg.com Huawei Mate 9 Unlocked Smartphone with Dual Leica Camera (5.9" Silver, 64GB Storage 4GB RAM) US Warranty $599.99 Check Offer
Compare prices
15 Shares
Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Share on Google+ 15 Shares

Recommended reading

No comments

Write new comment:

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. More info

Got it!