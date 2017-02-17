Huawei P10: see every angle and the quirky new colors

The FCC has released several images of a smartphone on its way to being certified. The device is believed to be the Huawei P10, since it resembles previously leaked renders. In addition, leaker Evan Blass tweeted an image of what the fun color variants of the P10 could look like. Check it out below.

The future flagship of the Chinese brand has popped up in the FCC database. Now we can see each angle of the Huawei P10. On the back, we find the dual camera in the left corner.

The P10 front and back. / © FCC

The images of the device placed next to rulers show the size to be approximately 147 x 70 x 7/8 mm, thus being slightly wider than its predecessor at 145 x 70.9 x 6.95 mm. Strangely, the logo of the brand is absent.

The camera seen from the inside. / © FCC

On the bottom edge, we find a speaker, a Type-C USB port, a microphone and a headphone jack.

The Huawei P10 bottom and side view. / © FCC

Huawei has teased three fun color variants on its Twitter page lately: blue, gold and green. While Huawei hasn't shown us what the devices will look like in these colors, famous leaker Evan Blass has.

Huawei P10 in (left to right) blue, gold, and green. pic.twitter.com/Li1jh55Y46 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 16, 2017

Green is definitely the most unusual of the colors, as manufacturers usually go for more classic colors (white, black or gray) or even pink, gold and blue. Is there a market for quirky green phones? Is Huawei just following Pantone's trend-setting color of the year? We'll have to wait and see.

What do you think of the device? Which of the colors do you like best? Let us know in the comments!