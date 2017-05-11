Huawei P10: common problems and their solutions

The Huawei P10 is without a doubt an excellent smartphone. But that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. In this article, you’ll find a list of the most common problems with Huawei’s latest device, and their solutions.

The battery drains quickly

The 3200 mAh battery in the Huawei P10 isn’t incredible in terms of battery life. Using the device intensively every day will require you to charge it every evening. Of course, Super Charge technology can bypass this problem by charging 50% of the battery in just 30 minutes, but if you're out all day without access to a plug, you’ll have to find another way to save battery.

While awaiting a future software update that can fix, or at least improve, the problem, you can try the following tips not only for the P10, but for virtually any smartphone with battery problems:

Disable Wi-Fi when you don’t need it.

Close active background apps and those that consume a lot of power.

Turn on the power saving options in Settings > Battery. Among them, you'll find an option that reduces screen resolution to reduce power consumption.

Turn off the automatic brightness of the screen.

A few tips that will help you extend the battery life of your Huawei P10. / © AndroidPIT

My Huawei P10 doesn’t recognize my SIM card

Upon entering the USSD codes to access my remaining credit, a message appears on the screen informing me that my smartphone isn’t connected to any network. There is no SIM card detected, and the only possible solution is to restart the device. In some cases, you'll need to open the slot that contains the SIM card, and reposition the card.

Restart your Huawei P10 to solve the problem. / © AndroidPIT

Problems with Bluetooth on my Huawei P10

Some users have encountered problems when they try to connect their smartphones to a Bluetooth device. This hasn't actually happened to me: I usually connect my P10 to a Philips headset without any issue. If, however, you’re unable to connect your headset or other Bluetooth device to your smartphone, you should first make sure that the problem is really with the P10: connect the Bluetooth device to another smartphone, and if the two devices connect without a problem, try the following on your P10:

Make sure that you’ve enabled Bluetooth by dragging down the drop-down menu on the home screen, or by going to Settings > Bluetooth. If it’s already activated, deactivate it, wait a few seconds, then reactivate it.

Turn off Bluetooth, restart the smartphone, and activate the Bluetooth option.

If the problem persists, go to Settings > Bluetooth and remove the previously connected devices before adding them again.

As a last resort, you can restore the smartphone to its factory settings: go to Settings > Advanced Settings > Backup and Reset > Reset to factory settings. Before doing this, save all your data by performing a backup.

Problems with Bluetooth on your Huawei P10? Try the tips above. / © AndroidPIT

Have you encountered any other problems on your Huawei P10 Lite or Plus? Share them with us, and tell us how you resolved them.

