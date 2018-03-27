Huawei P20 hands-on: New look and AI for the P series

Many people are awaiting Huawei’s press event in Paris. Instead of releasing the new device at the Mobile World Congress, the P20 decided to wait an extra month before making its appearance on the red carpet in France’s capital, accompanied by another new member of the Huawei family, the P20 Pro. Will the new smartphone be able to meet expectations?

Huawei P20 design and build quality

More space for the display and notch

The design is not the main draw of the Huawei P20, since the smartphone series is not particularly innovative. The body, on the front, is reminiscent of the Honor View 10, but with a notch. The differences between the P10 and P20 are immediately visible, however, because the new generation has adopted a Full View display that almost completely frees up the side edges; we saw this already on the Mate 10 Pro.

The Huawei P20 gets a fresh new look that introduces a notch on the front panel.

The TFT IPS screen, which replaces the AMOLED display we saw in the Pro version, arrives at 5.8 inches, so it's quite a bit larger than the 5.1-inch display on the P10. The screen has an 18.7:9 format and a resolution of 2244x1080 pixels in FHD+.

The upper edge is slightly more pronounced than the lateral edges. / © AndroidPIT

The upper bezel has also been made thinner and houses the notch, a feature introduced in the iPhone X that has already been adopted by several brands. This is the hottest trend of the moment, and Huawei doesn’t want to miss out on offering it to its fans, while at the same time perhaps also attract the attention of Apple users. The Lite version also comes with a notch. If want to do without it, you can deactivate it from the settings menu in the section dedicated to the display.

Yes or no to the notch? / © AndroidPIT

New features on the frame

The P20 has abandoned its predecessor’s opaque aluminum frame and now carries a premium design. The rear panel is made of glass, which is undoubtedly elegant, but at the same time more fragile. The body has an affinity for fingerprints, but as far as style is concerned, it leaves nothing to be desired.

A glass frame and the photographic compartment is repositioned vertically on the left.

Since the brand has decided to reorganize the device, the camera features have been moved to the left side. The two cameras, which slightly protrude from the smartphone’s body, are arranged vertically followed by the flash and then the Huawei logo below. The projection is fortunately less pronounced than in the View 10.

Goodbye aluminum! / © AndroidPIT

Two – not three – cameras on the back

Huawei always tries to optimize the photographic experience. In this case, the Pro version offers the most interesting new features, with three camera sensors on the back. The P20 upholds the tradition of the dual chamber, consisting of a 20MP monochrome lens and a 12MP RGB lens with apertures of f/1.6 and f/1.8. The P20 is therefore configured in the same way and their cooperation with Leica has already been confirmed.

The two cameras protrude from the frame. / © AndroidPIT

Huawei also offers Super Slow Motion on the P20. This feature allows you to record Super Slow Motion videos at 960 fps on both models. It takes 2.25 seconds to record a slow motion video, and you need to add 1 second at the beginning and end of the recording at 30 fps. The final result will be a 10 second clip; when you play it, the .25 seconds between the opening and closing clips are slowed down to 8 seconds. The P20 doesn’t come with OIS, which is only available on the Pro version.

The camera application isn't very different. / © AndroidPIT

You’ll have to use the front lens with 24MP and a f/2.0 aperture for selfies. When you test out the selfie camera you can really see the considerable leap Huawei has made since the P10, which has an 8MP lens.

The Huawei P20 features Super Slow Motion

Artificial intelligence also arrives on the P

The Huawei P20 also improves on the previous generation by housing a Kirin 970 octa-core processor, much like the one under the body of the Mate 10 Pro. This means that the NPU dedicated to artificial intelligence is also in there, speeding up the system and always learning to optimize the user experience.

The processor is supported by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory: there is therefore more RAM than was offered on the device’s predecessor as well as on the Mate 10 Pro. The Huawei P20 also offers the following support in terms of connectivity: 4*4 MIMO CAt 18, up to 1.2 Gbps, BT4.2, WLAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac.

The device unfortunately doesn't come with a 3.5 mm jack. / © AndroidPIT

The P20 doesn’t have waterproofing or stereo sound

In contrast to most of the new flagships available on the market, the Huawei P20 doesn’t offer IP67 or IP68 certification. The P10 can’t be immersed in water either, and considering that the Mate 10 Pro is IP67 certified, we expect the P20 to be as well.

No IP67 certification and no stereo sound

Despite having support for Dolby Atmos, the P20 doesn’t offer stereo sound. In this case as well, the Pro variant offers an optimized audio experience.

Were you hoping to find the fingerprint reader under the display? / © AndroidPIT

The unlocking feature

The lower bezel of the front panel has a fingerprint reader that is longer and thinner than on the P10. For now, no fingerprint reader is integrated under the display. The P20 also has a smile release, which is possible through the sensors located in the notch. It probably works in the same way as on the View 10, but we’ll test it as soon as we receive the device in our editorial office.