The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will be unveiled on March 28
Manufacturers are scrambling to schedule events to present their new smartphones, and Huawei is no exception. The company confirmed that the P30 and P30 Pro will be presented at the end of March in Paris. New reports give us a glimpse of what lies ahead.
This year, as usual, we will see many new smartphones at the Mobile World Congress, Barcelona's famous mobile fair. However, according to a press release from Huawei Poland, the Chinese giant will not present the new models of its P range there. Instead they will be unveiled on March 28 in Paris.
Attractive design
Thanks to the latest releases from Spigen, we can see what these two devices will look like.What is most striking is that the P30 Pro has an extra lens compared to the P20 Pro (which was the first with a triple camera). It has four cameras placed vertically and, as we have seen on the Mate 20, the notch will be more discreet with its dewdrop shape.
Case maker Spigen gave us the best looking renders of P30 Pr#huaweip30pro pic.twitter.com/HPb472JgX0— Teme (@RODENT950) 6 de febrero de 2019
The absence of a fingerprint reader suggests that it may be under the screen. A facial recognition system with artificial intelligence will also be on board, and we can expect it to arrive with the latest processor, the Kirin 980.
What do you think about the upcoming P30 and P30 Pro? Let us know in the comments.
