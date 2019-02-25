In a small room of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, as has often happened in the past, a smartphone was shown that was not really supposed to have been shown. I'm talking about Huawei P30 Pro, immortalized by colleagues at Digital Trends, which raised many questions: if you thought you knew about P30 Pro from the leaks, you're wrong!

That's right, it would seem that everything that has been leaked in recent weeks about the future Huawei flagship is incorrect, or at least only marginally correct. Colleagues at Digital Trends were able to get their hands on what was presented to them as a non-functioning P30 Pro prototype that you can see in these images.

Three cameras, an LED flash and an autofocus laser. / © Digital Trends

First of all, the most obvious detail that stands out: where did the fourth camera go? That's right, the new Huawei flagship could arrive on stage at the Paris event with "only" three cameras like the P20 Pro and not with a fourth module in the Mate 20 Pro style. According to the source, the smartphone with four sensors recently leaked into the network could be a 5G model of P30 with exclusive features, a bit like Samsung did with Galaxy S10 5G.

Vogue is the code name used by Huawei internally for the P30 Pro. / © Digital Trends

As you can see from the images, which never show the display of the smartphone, the design will not be hugely changed by the Chinese company but will only be finished. On the glittering back are the Huawei and Leica logos (replaced by the company's own trademarks on this prototype) to which the company has become accustomed.

The 3.5mm jack will not return. / © Digital Trends

The arrangement of the photographic sensors is very similar to that of the P20 Pro but also to that of the newcomer Xiaomi Mi 9. To be honest, at first glance they look very similar. There are two grids on the bottom of the smartphone, one for the main speaker and the other for the microphone most likely. In the center, one USB-C port and no trace of the 3.5mm jack. Also visible on the frame is the now iconic colored power button.

Unfortunately, the photo compartment still protrudes... / © Digital Trends

We don't know the other hardware features yet, but we can guess that a Kirin 980 SoC, the Chinese company's latest top-of-the-range chip, can be used on the P30 Pro. The official presentation will take place in about a month in Paris, on March 26th, and we will, of course, be present at the event to bring you all the news.

Did you expect a different P30 Pro or do you think you could settle for this?