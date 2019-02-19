We'll know everything about the Huawei P30 on March 26
Announced last March, the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro quickly became a success. It is therefore no surprise that Huawei is preparing for the arrival of their successors this spring. It seems that the Huawei P30s will do much more than just follow market trends. This year, the presentation event will be held on March 26 in Paris.
The Huawei P30s are among the most anticipated smartphones of the moment. The good news is that Huawei has finally made the presentation date official. The Chinese manufacturer is expected to unveil its P30 series in Paris on March 26. This is the second consecutive time that Huawei has unveiled its P series in the French capital. It seems that the Chinese manufacturer has a certain love for the City of Light.
Rules were made to be rewritten. Paris, 26.03.2019. #RewriteTheRules #HUAWEIP30 pic.twitter.com/hFzZI3pVYr— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) February 19, 2019
For the occasion, Huawei promises to "rewrite the rules". The video that accompanies the tweet gives some clues on what to expect. It's possible to imagine a particularly powerful optical zoom. Following in the steps of OPPO, which may be ready to launch the first smartphone with a 10x optical zoom, Huawei could offer similar functionality.
As a reminder, the Huawei P30 Pro, the top-of-the-range model, should offer an in-display fingerprint reader, four cameras placed vertically, a dewdrop shaped notch and the latest Kirin 980 processor.
What do you expect from the Huawei P30? Let us know in the comments.
