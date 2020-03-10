Huawei cancels its P40 Pro launch event in Paris

The coronavirus is turning our world upside down, as we have taken it for granted every day so far, upside down. The cancellation of events and meetings is a consequence of the spread of the virus. Numerous events and also the MWC 2020 were canceled due to the virus. Now Huawei also seems to want to refrain from a big event for the launch of the P40 series.

This is stated in a teaser that circulates in the Chinese social network, Weibo. In the announcement of the event, Huawei speaks of a worldwide "online conference" instead of a local launch in the French capita,l Paris. So on March 26, we can sit back in our chairs and follow the presentation of the Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Lite. We were also invited to the launch event in Paris, but like many sporting events around the world, it is now being held without an on-site audience.

Huawei posts an announcement in the Chinese network, Weibo (translated from Chinese). / © Weibo (screenshot) AndroidPIT

Google and Apple have also already canceled important events and announced an online event. The Google I/O developer conference, for example, will take place in May in a digital setting. The close exchange between Google and developers is likely to become much more difficult. Even before then, at the end of March, Apple could also take advantage of the benefits of digitalization when presenting products. According to insider information, the expected presentation of new products, including the iPhone SE2 and the new iPad Pro, will take place via video transmission.

It remains to be seen whether we will experience a manufacturer event in the classic sense at all this year. Important events such as the IFA 2020 in Berlin, the presentation of the new iPhones in autumn and other launches are on the brink due to the spread of the coronavirus.