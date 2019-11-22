Here's everything we know about the Huawei P40 so far

Despite the difficulties that Huawei is going through with the United States, the Chinese company plows on with the future Huawei P40. The smartphone, if you follow the usual schedule, should be presented next spring and the first rumors are already starting to surface.

Huawei P40 (Pro): will it arrive in Europe?

Although the Mate 30 (Pro) is not yet available globally, Huawei has no intention of stopping the production of its devices. As reported by The Information, Huawei is already working on the successor to the P30 and its Pro variant, which are highly appreciated by the public.

The P40 could be presented at the end of February at the Mobile World Congress 2020 but could be released, including the Pro version, slightly later. The brand therefore does not seem to want to change its strategy and has obtained a three-month extension on the ban that should thus officially enter into force in February.

Huawei P40: with or without Google?

The problem now is to figure out how Huawei is going to handle this problem. The most vociferous solution is the arrival of HarmonyOS but not as a surrogate for Android but rather as a complementary operating system. The idea could be to give the user the ability to switch between Android and HarmonyOS with a dual-OS solution. Richard Yu told Italian publication Corriere della Sera at the IFA that HarmonyOS could be ready next spring.

The Hauwei P series has the Android signature and so will remain. Android will run on the P40 and P40 Pro at least on the basis of open source solutions and supported by the EMUI 10 user interface. The presence of Google services will be important to make a difference and our experience with the Mate 30 Pro can only confirm this.

The P40 Pro will have the same processor as the Mate 30 Pro / © AndroidPIT

Huawei P40: what will it offer?

Considering the previous generations, we can expect the presence of the Kirin 990 processor in the P40 and P40 Pro, presented at IFA last September and launched in the Mate 30 Pro. It is a processor capable of offering high-level performance and is equipped with a unit dedicated to artificial intelligence. 5G connectivity should be supported in all model variants.

What about the camera that made the P series so popular? After the triple camera of the P20 Pro and the four sensors of the P30 Pro, you could expect a P40 Pro equipped with five sensors at least! At the moment there are no leaks about the photographic sector but probably the first more concrete details will not be too far away.

What do you expect from the P40 Pro? What would you like to find on the new Chinese flagship?