[Video] unpacking the new Huawei P8 Lite 2017:

If you're feeling a little confused when it comes to the Huawei range don't worry, it's completely normal - we're in a similar position ourselves. In 2015 Huawei launched the P8 Lite , and last year we saw the release of the P9 Lite . So it was a little bit of a surprise to find Huawei unveiling the P8 Lite 2017 at this year's CES in Las Vegas. The most confusing thing about this new release is that in some smartphone markets its called the P9 Lite 2017 or Nova Lite. In short, it's bizarre. While we work on our final review of the new device, take a look as we unbox the latest Huawei device and we give you our first impressions.

At the outset, the P8 Lite 2017 promises to be a strong competitor for the Honor 6X and, truth be told, it's not that unusual to give a single device a different name for each market where it is to be sold. The resemblance between the Huawei P8 Lite 2017 and Honor 6X are striking to say the least. Besides having an identical box, the actual design of the phones are very similar. The only noteworthy differences are that there is no dual camera and comes with a USB Type-C jack .

After handling the smartphone for a few minutes I have to admit that my first impressions are positive, as its very similar to Honor 8. The smartphone is a success in terms of its aesthetics, but doesn't seem anywhere near as powerful as its cousin. It does have the merit of being slightly cheaper, since the Huawei P9 Lite 2017 is available for around $242.

Before we undertake a more detailed review on the P9 Lite 2017, do you have any specific questions about the device? Do you have any comments? Don't hesitate to share them with us in the comments below.