Huawei has a secret weapon ready in case the US forces American companies, such as Microsoft and Google, to terminate all relations with China. The fact was confirmed by Richard Yu, CEO of the brand, during an interview conducted by German newspaper Welt.

In said interview, Richard Yu answered questions about the future of the company. Among the main issues addressed were the difficult relationship with the US and the arrival of folding smartphones.

Is Huawei dangerous?

Thomas Heuzeroth, the journalist who conducted the interview, immediately struck a nerve with a very direct question:

"Mr. Yu, is Huawei a danger?"

Obviously, the CEO immediately defended his company. Huawei would not pose a threat as its network equipment would not have any backdoors, said Yu. The security standards adopted by the company are very high both in terms of software and hardware design, he continued.

Speaking of the exclusion of Huawei from contracts for the construction of the 5G infrastructure, Richard Yu said that these choices were purely political. According to him, there is no technical reason to exclude the Chinese manufacturer.

Heuzeroth then asked what consequences this "war" with the USA had for the business of the Chinese company.

"We can not sell our smartphones in the US. That's a consequence. But this has no impact on our smartphone business in the rest of the world. Our market shares are growing fast. The Android software on our devices even comes from Google, an American company. We work with many US companies, including Qualcomm and Microsoft." - Richard Yu

According to Yu, it is not a problem for Huawei to count on the support of American companies. "The US economy benefits from us," he said, "no one can do it alone in this industry."

A new operating system

To the question concerning an alleged operating system under development by the Chinese manufacturer, President Yu answered in a clear and decisive manner:

"We have prepared our own operating system. Should it ever happen that we can no longer use these systems, we would be prepared. That's our plan B. But of course we prefer to work with the ecosystems of Google and Microsoft."

Obviously, the CEO is fully aware of the possibility that U.S. companies may be forced to terminate their relationship with Huawei. However, the company considers this new operating system (known online as KirinOS) as a weapon to keep handy in the hope of never being forced to use it.

Huawei Glass coming soon?

Speaking of smartphones and innovation, Yu also mentioned the recently launched Huawei Mate X, which was first presented at the MWC in Barcelona. The company's folding smartphone is a premium device with a price of over 2000 euros, however, it is only a first step for the spread of this new technology to cheaper market segments.

The CEO then went on to talk about Huawei's future vision of innovation and augmented reality (AR):

"We're already thinking about how to make the display even bigger than that of the Mate X. We're thinking of 100 inches here. Or 200 inches. That would be a diagonal of five meters, so larger than your television at home. Of course, this is not possible with a smartphone. But glasses could do that."

This statement was followed by the natural question that would come to mind: is Huawei already working on this device?

"Of course we're working on these glasses. And we won't need five years for that" - Richard Yu.

An exciting future is waiting for us, between folding smartphones and augmented reality, and we can't wait to be part of it!

What do you think of Richard Yu's statements? Let us know in the comments.