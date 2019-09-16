Huawei teases Mate 30 Porsche Design and Watch GT2

A few days before the big Huawei event scheduled to take place in Munich on September 19, we now know more about the devices that will be unveiled on this occasion, thanks in particular to new leaks but also to Huawei itself.

Huawei teases the Mate 30 Porsche Design

Huawei's big back-to-school party is about to begin. This will be, as every year, the opportunity for the Chinese manufacturer to unveil its new Mate 30 range. However, in addition to the Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 and Mate 30 Lite that will be announced, Huawei will also unveil a new Porsche version with the Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design. The manufacturer, which confirmed this in a tweet posted on its official account, is therefore renewing its partnership with the luxury car manufacturer.

Some wait for change. We create it.

The new #PorscheDesign #HuaweiMate30RS , join the livestream from Munich on 19.09.2019 at https://t.co/9ugi5gXKAS pic.twitter.com/leNyEZPtES — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 15, 2019

Huawei will also present a new smartwatch, the Watch GT2. The new smartwatch should have a thinner housing while maintaining more battery life.

Detailed press images

Several images have even appeared online, notably because of (or thanks to) Evan Blass. This shows the main differences between the four Mate 30 models.

The differences between the Mate 30 Pro and the Porsche Design model are particularly visual. The back is divided into two parts: on the right and left we find leather. In the middle, is glass. In terms of colors, we find an elegant black and bright red. On the other hand, it is not known whether the Mate RS will offer a real advantage on the inside over the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

The Mate 30 RS Porsche Design takes up this finish with the "leather" back / © Slashleaks

Huawei is working with Porsche Design again / © Evan Blass

The Mate 30 Pro generally follows the design of the Mate 20 Pro and keeps its rather large notch because the smartphone will always offer 3D facial recognition. However, it inaugurates a circular module at the rear to house its four cameras.

The photo module is now circular / © Evan Blass

The Mate 30 has a smaller notch and a less curved screen on the sides.

The Mate 30 has a smaller notch / © Evan Blass

Finally, the Mate 30 Lite features a hole-punched screen at the top left, a square photo module with four photo sensors and a classic fingerprint reader on the back.

The Mate 30 Lite offers a hole-punch in its screen / © Evan Blass

Anyway, we should know everything about these devices very soon. We will, of course, be on-site at the event to give you our first impressions. It will also be interesting to know what models will be on sale in different regions around the world, and especially how the manufacturer will manage its concerns with the American embargo.