Huawei Vision: an AI-powered TV designed to control your smart home

On the stage in at the Mate 30 Pro launch event in Munich today, Richard Yu announced the Huawei Vision. The CEO of the Huawei Consumer Business Group was keen to stress that this is not just a TV. It's more like a 'much larger screen for your smartphone' or a 'smart speaker with a much bigger screen'.

Television functionality is just one aspect of the new Huawei Vision. It is absolutely brimming with artificial intelligence, including intelligent interaction via what the Chinese manufacturer is calling AI-Eye. There's also IoT control for things like smart lights and HiLink-supported products, and multi-screen collaboration. It's designed to work with your smartphone and you can use Huawei Share and what the company is calling One-Hop Projection, which is a screen-sharing feature.

Perceptive AI-Eye is used for video calling, with facial recognition and tracking, as well as AI Fitness, which can recognize skeletal joints. There is also AI Kids baked in, which has 'pitch and body recognition'. What these terms actually mean and how it all works was relatively brushed over during the keynote. We'll have to wait and see when the Vision TV is out in the wild.

There's an AI camera inside the Vision TV / © Screenshot: AndroidPIT

The display itself is a 4K Quantum Dot Screen. There are four sizes available: a 65-inch and 75-inch at launch, with a 55-inch and 85-inch coming later. It features a higher color gamut and 100 percent NTSC. The refresh rate is up to 120Hz. Soundwise, you are getting a professional 5.1 effect with intelligent sound field modeling and beam control. The TV itself has eight speakers, one subwoofer and one reflector in it.

The Huawei Vision TV has a 4K resolution / © Screenshot: AndroidPIT

The Huawei Vision comes with a remote controller that features a touchpad, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and enough battery to last for three months from a single charge.

No price or availability was given at the event for the Huawei Vision. We'll keep you posted when we have more information. What do you think of the Huawei TV? Let us know.