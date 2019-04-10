Huawei wants to sell Apple its 5G chips for the future iPhone

Apple is finding some problems to develop its first smartphone compatible with 5G networks. Now, it seems that Huawei is willing to "help" Cupertino, selling its own manufactured 5G chips to Apple.

Apple is not having a good time with its relationship with Intel, the company that manufactures iPhone chips. This is because the manufacturer has failed to meet some deadlines, keys to launching an iPhone with 5G in 2020, which should include the chip Intel xmm 8160 5G If we add to this lack of confidence the legal disputes with Qualcomm, Apple does not have many alternatives to sell an iPhone 5G next year.

Huawei already has his own 5G chip ready, the Balong 5000. This is included in its folding smartphone, the Mate X, with theoretical speeds of up to 4.6 GBps in both sub-6 GHz and mmWave networks, as well as being compatible with 2G, 3G and 4G LTE networks.

The Mate X is the first 5G smartphone from Huawei / © AndroidPIT

Now, according to our colleagues at Engadget, the Chinese company is willing to sell its chip, but only to Apple. This decision may be surprising, as Huawei does not usually sell its components to other companies, but may have seen a business opportunity here. Another thing is that Apple is willing to accept the deal...

One thing is clear: if Huawei doesn't get its batteries in, it won't be able to offer its iPhone 5G in 2020. And that can only mean bad news, as the rest of your competitors will start selling their smartphones with this connectivity throughout 2019.

Do you think Apple would really be willing to buy 5G chips from Huawei?