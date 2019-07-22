The Huawei Watch 3 could arrival at IFA 2019 with Wear OS (again)

In recent years, Huawei has shown little interest in producing smartwatches equipped with Google's operating system, relying primarily on its Light OS. However, the latest certifications suggest that the Chinese manufacturer may be on the verge of embracing Wear OS again.

Although the Bluetooth certification list does not reveal any information about Huawei's next wearable device, several variants of the same smartwatch have been referenced with the model numbers CSN-AL00, CSN-AL01 and CSN-BX9. The Chinese company has not yet confirmed the arrival of a new smartwatch, but it could indeed be the new Huawei Watch 3. After all, the suffix BX9 was previously used as the code name of the previous model, the Huawei Watch 2, with Wear OS on board.

The Huawei Watch 2 has been particularly overlooked. / © AndroidPIT

Considering that all previous models have adopted Google's operating system, it is desirable to think that the third version of Huawei's smartwatch will use the platform. In this case, on board we could find Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip, or a new SoC that the manufacturer is already developing. From a software point of view, however, Huawei has an alternative: Light OS, already tested several times, and it works well and does not require such a powerful chipset.

The Huawei Watch GT surprised us with the Light OS operating system. / © AndroidPIT

The Huawei Watch GT, for example, proved relatively popular with its fitness-focused features and low power consumption, which in turn translated into brilliant battery life.

However, we may not have to wait long before we see Huawei's next smartwatch. Apparently, the manufacturer could announce it at the IFA 2019 at the beginning of September.