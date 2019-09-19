Watch GT 2: Huawei's sports smartwatch for €199

Huawei Watch GT 2 is official and offers an extra option to all those users who want to wear a smartwatch on their wrist. But what exactly does it offer and at what price?

Full screen design Huawei offers the Watch GT 2 in two different models with different sizes : Watch GT 2 42mm, measuring 41.8x41.8x9.4mm, integrates a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390x390 pixel resolution and a 20mm strap

Watch GT 2 46mm, measuring 45.9x45.9x10.7mm, integrates a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels and a 22mm strap The sensors on the back / © Huawei The larger model offers a more sporty look than the 42mm model that looks more elegant. Depending on the model, the watches come with straps made of different materials: metal, leather or silicone. Huawei focuses on personalization with dials and straps. Huawei's Watch GT 2 opts for a circular dial that houses a numbered non-rotating bezel around the display in the sporty model. The most striking feature is the full-screen, bezel-less design. Huawei uses 3D Glass on both smartwatches. Two physical keys are on the right side / © Huawei The smartwatch offers two circular physical keys on the right side to navigate the system. On the back of the case are the sensors and charging pins that magnetically attach to the charging base.

Kirin A1 and Lite OS Huawei Watch GT 2 is powered by the Kirin A1 processor and Lite OS. It is not based on WearOS, but this choice is not linked to the American ban that ties the hands to the Chinese brand. Huawei, in fact, already boycotted WearOS in favor of Lite OS with the first generation of the Watch GT. The processor integrates Bluetooth and optimized audio compared to the previous generation chip. The Huawei Watch GT 2 integrates a GPS module and an optical sensor for heart rate measurements. Other sensors include a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, and an air pressure sensor. A microphone and loudspeaker are also integrated. The 46mm model offers Bluetooth and coverage for calls up to 150 meters away. Both are water-resistant 5ATM and can be submerged up to 50 meters deep. The Watch GT2 looks like a smartwatch that focuses on sport and physical activity monitoring. There are 15 sports supported: eight outdoor sports (running, walking, trekking, trekking, trekking, trail running, cycling, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon) and seven indoor sports (walking, running, cycling, swimming, free training, cross-trainer, rowing). Among the functions offered is sleep monitoring, but the most interesting thing is the control of music tracks and calls from the smartwatch.

A promising 445mAh battery Huawei brings a 445mAh battery to Watch GT 2 compared to the 420mAh battery of the previous model. It can be recharged through the circular charging base and, in the 46mm model, promises up to two weeks of battery life with heart rate monitor and active call notifications. The 42mm model can operate continuously for up to a week. Both models promise better range in sports mode with GPS tracking: the 46mm model should reach 30 hours of battery life in sports mode monitored by GPS, while the 42mm series promises 15 hours of juice.

Huawei Watch GT2 technical specifications Battery size: 445 mAh