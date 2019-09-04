The new Huawei Watch GT2 is thinner and has more battery life

First pictures of the Huawei Watch GT2 has surfaced online. The new smartwatch has a thinner case, but still accommodates a bigger battery. Thus the new smartwatch should be among the wearables with the longest battery life on the market.

The Berlin magazine, Winfuture, has published the first product photos of the Huawei Watch GT2. The pictures, which look quite believable, show a similarly designed smartwatch to the first generation, but with a thinner case. The bezel around the case has also become somewhat slimmer. The numbers from 0 to 24 on the non-rotating bezel of the Huawei Watch GT2 seem to be intended for a dial with a 24-hour hand. The next version of the Watch GT, according to the information in the article, also has a more powerful battery despite the more compact case.

Even the first Huawei Watch GT featured an extremely long-lasting battery and is one of the smartwatches with the longest battery life you can buy. A week or two with one charge is quite possible here - the proprietary operating system with relatively few functions makes it happen. Now with 445 mAh instead of 420 mAh, the new Huawei Watch GT2 should be able to add even more endurance in terms of battery life.

The Huawei Watch GT2 should look like this / © WinFuture

According to Winfuture's report, the Huawei Watch GT2 comes with new features as well, and these could push the battery a bit harder. A microphone and a loudspeaker are in the new smartwatch from Huawei. The only question is what the watch can do with them. The operating system, Lite OS, does not support Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, at least so far. Whether Huawei is planning an LTE version of the Watch GT2 is not yet known.

When is the Huawei Watch GT2 coming?

The question as to when sales will start remains. The current Huawei Watch GT was introduced together with the Mate 20 Pro, and it is quite possible that Huawei will remain true to this tactic. The presentation of the Mate 30 Pro and its sister models will take place on September 19 in Munich - a good occasion to conjure up the Watch GT2 out of the hat as well. The price should be between $200 and $300.