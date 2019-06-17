We've already gotten a first glance at the Huawei Mate X 2!

Huawei may have serious problems at the moment, but that doesn't stop the Chinese from working on the future. In terms of folding smartphones, a new concept has emerged that could give us a first glimpse at the Huawei Mate X 2 - even before the first generation of folding smartphones has even proven their suitability for everyday use .

You can find more videos on current tech topics on our video page.

Instead of one hinge like the one on the Mate X, there will be two in this display. The central part, which is always active, sits in the middle, the other two segments on the right and left can be folded from back to front. The layout is somewhat reminiscent of former school blackboards in classrooms - and offers numerous possibilities for using the folding smartphone with even more flexibility in the future than it is currently planned.

In the patent application, there are three slightly different concepts titled Model A, B and C. The general distribution is the same for all, the differences are in the detail. What's exciting is that everything is possible here, from a classic smartphone format to a square display with a single side folded-out, to a wider tablet shape. Huawei even thought about setting up the smartphone.

Folding smartphone with risks

A look at the Huawei concept for the Mate X 2 reveals two main potential risks. First, the two folding parts of the display appear extremely thin, and it is questionable how Huawei could construct them in such a way that they meet the mechanical demands of everyday life. Second, with Model C in particular, the question is how Huawei will ensure the scratch resistance of the screen. When you put this down, you have to place the screen in contact with the surface, whichever way you put it down.

The concept of Huawei is very versatile / © Let's Go Digital

However, all this is still just a concept, and it is far from certain whether Huawei will ever implement it this way. This will depend on many factors, and not all of them are in the hands of the Chinese company. First of all, the new genre of folding smartphones has to prove its suitability for everyday use. In view of the problems with the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the delay to the Huawei Mate X, this will already be difficult enough.