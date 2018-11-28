Hybrid Artificial Intelligence: France focuses on research
Artificial Intelligence is being introduced in all fields, both in medicine and after-sales services. The beautiful city of Toulouse has decided to focus on this technology by creating an institute specializing in what is already called "hybrid artificial intelligence".
The French newspaper Les Echos explained this morning that an institute called ANITI (Artificial and Natural Intelligence Toulouse Institute) will be created to allow 200 researchers to imagine the potential of AI in transport, health, environment and agriculture. The budget? 20 million euros per year for a minimum of 4 years. Airbus, a major player in Toulouse, is involved in the project and will be its first industrial partner.
The researchers will work on hybrid artificial intelligence. As often, artificial intelligence here was part of the machine learning concept, but it has certain limitations. ANITI's chief scientist, Nicolas Asher, explains that by using this technology in a drone "we don't have the guarantee that it won't crash because we can't explain the mechanism, we have to add logic". Clearly, this is not just a matter of data, it will also require the use of classical sciences (mathematics and physics) in the systems created.
The city of Toulouse is counting on ANITI to boost the artificial intelligence market: not only by attracting students but also by motivating people to create business advantages.
Do you think AI can really revolutionize transportation? Let us know in the comments section.
Source: Les Echos
No comments