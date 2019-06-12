Hydrogen filling station explodes in setback for fuel cell cars

An explosion at a hydrogen filling station in Norway did not cause any immediate casualties, but it could destroy the technology as a whole. As a result of the accident, the supply of hydrogen collapsed throughout Norway.

Numerous companies are currently putting research and development into hydrogen cars, so headlines such as an exploded filling station are of huge concern. The incident occurred in Sandvika near Oslo. Two people suffered minor injuries. They were sitting in a non-hydrogen car nearby and the pressure of the explosion triggered the airbags.

The cause of the explosion at the hydrogen filling station is still unclear. Such filling stations for cars with fuel cells must meet higher safety requirements than normal filling stations in Europe.

As a result of the explosion, the hydrogen supply at filling stations in Norway collapsed completely. Operator Nel Hydrogen closed all filling stations for cars with fuel cells in the country. They will not reopen until the reasons for the explosion have been clarified.