Hyundai owners can now command their cars with Google Home

CES 2017 is happening now, and the connected home is clearly emerging as one of the big trends of the year. Now, the connected home is compatible with your connected car. Hyundai's latest announcement means that users of the South Korean car manufacturer's Blue Link service can now use Google Home to issue commands to their vehicles.

What is Blue Link?

Hyundai is not a newcomer to connected cars, as the service has been around since the launch of the 2012 Sonata. Blue Link allows you to use your smartphone to start and unlock your car remotely, use roadside assistance services and more. It is compatible with smartphones, the Apple Watch and Android Wear devices with the app. When you use an Android Wear smartwatch, you can issue voice commands for a hands-free experience. And now, you can use Google Home to do the same! And, that's a relief, because we hear the app isn't the most user-friendly thing in the world.

Opinion by Brittany McGhee Hyundai is a forward-thinking manufacturer What do you think? 50 50 2 participants

How is Blue Link different from Android Auto?

Hyundai doesn't let itself fall behind when it comes to the latest Google features. The 2015 Sonata was the first car to launch with Android Auto. But, don't get the system confused with Blue Link. According to Hyundai's website, "Android Auto is a separate system than Blue Link. Android Auto offers customers the experience of your mobile phone on your vehicle's navigation screen while Blue Link offers services such as Remote Start, Remote Door Unlock as well as many other wonderful convenience and safety features."