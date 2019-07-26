IFA 2019 in Berlin: here's everything you need to know

It won't be long before IFA 2019 takes place at the Messe Berlin exhibition center. Numerous companies will be on-site again and will have new tech products in their luggage. Here's everything you need to know about IFA 2019.

Jump to section:

When will IFA 2019 take place?

As every year, IFA takes place on the grounds of Messe Berlin. It runs from Friday, September 6 to Wednesday, September 11, 2019, during which time the fair is open daily from 10:00 to 18:00. Last year the exhibition area was over 160,000 m².

Tickets for IFA 2019

Unlike the MWC in Barcelona, private visitors can also visit IFA 2019 in Berlin. You can already buy tickets, too. You can benefit from the advance sale price, which is valid until September 5, i.e. until one day before the start of the fair.

At the IFA, there will be all kinds of technical innovations. Are you excited? / © AndroidPIT

IFA ticket prices ticket price Day ticket (advance sale until 5.9.2019) 13 Euro Day ticket for pupils/students 9 Euro Family ticket (up to 2 adults, 3 children under 18 years) 36 Euro 3 for 2 group tickets (advance sale until 5.9.2019) 26 Euro

You can also order the tickets online.

Important IFA dates

Not much is known yet. Huawei has invited us for a keynote event on September 6 at 10:30. Maybe the manufacturer will show us a new smartphone? We will update this section as soon as further dates are known.

What we expect to see

Samsung: No Note 10 in sight

This much is certain: Samsung will present the Note 10 at an unpacked event in New York on August 7. The manufacturer may bring the new smartphone to IFA, but it won't be a premiere. Often enough, however, the South Koreans have presented a non-flagship product in recent years. We will have to wait and see what it has in store for 2019.

Huawei: a smartphone variant?

The trend is towards extra launch events, outside of the big fairs. So whether Huawei will introduce the Mate 30 is questionable. On the other hand, the manufacturer will certainly show something new in its keynote speech. Maybe even the Mate 30 Lite or another variant.

In any case, it is possible that the Chinese company will introduce a new processor, which will then definitely sit in the Mate 30 Pro. It is also possible that Huawei will already show us EMUI 10 based on Android Q - that's what rumors were talking about although Huawei will probably show EMUI 10 for the first time at its own developer conference at the beginning of August, even though Android Q is of course not yet available as a stable version.

Sony is sure to bring a new smartphone / © AndroidPIT

Sony: The Xperia 2 or Xperia 1R

According to current rumors, Sony will bring at least one new smartphone to the IFA. Maybe more. It is possible that the Xperia 2, a successor of the Xperia 1, will already travel to Berlin. What exactly the smartphone can do, however, is not yet known - it is possible that it is a kind of 'Xperia 1 5G'. Another rumor revolves around a possible Xperia 1R. This should be a bit more compact and offer a 5K display.

Not only smartphones: smart home and more

There is much more to IFA than smartphones every year. Many brands show notebooks, headsets and especially smart home devices. This will not be any different in 2019. We also expect to see smart TVs, a lot of smart kitchen appliances, and certainly a lot more.

We will update this article regularly with new information and dates. So, check back every now and then and let us know in the comments what you are already looking forward to.