What our Editors really want to see at IFA 2019 in Berlin

The IFA 2019 opens its doors to the press today and will open to the public on Friday, September 6. What will be revealed this year? When are the most interesting press conferences from which we expect devices, new technologies or other revelations capable of revolutionizing the market in some way? This is what our editorial staff expects from the Berlin trade fair this year.

Huawei: the ban, the Mate X and HarmonyOS

Opinion by Jessica Murgia I expect important revelations from the Huawei keynote What do you think? 50 50 Be the first to vote

Jessica: The Huawei press conference is, in my opinion, the one that could contain the most interesting details. Starting on the hardware side: the new Kirin 990 chip, realized with FinFET 7nm process and with integrated 5G modem, will be launched during the event. It will be this which will power the new Mate 30 Pro and the long-awaited Mate X. The Kirin 980 was announced during the IFA 2018 and the promises made during the launch event have been kept: the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Huawei P30 Pro are clear examples.

During the keynote, Richard Yu could reveal some more details about the presentation of the new Mate 30 series, whose launch date was officially announced on Twitter a few days ago. If he decides to reveal more about the Mate X now that Samsung is preparing to release the Galaxy Fold, that would delight journalists at the IFA? Then there are some other details that Huawei could provide: the future of HarmonyOS and the brand's strategy now that the U.S. ban keeps Google services away from its upcoming flagships. I have is so much curiosity!

Can we find out more about Mate X and HarmonyOS? / © Huawei

Foldable Smartphones

Opinion by Pierre Vitré Foldable smartphones will be the real attraction of IFA 2019 What do you think? 50 50 Be the first to vote

Pierre: Then there are those who, like me, once again expect from the IFA what unfortunately we have not been able to see in recent months. Namely, the arrival on the market of folding smartphones. Announced months ago, these devices that should revolutionize the mobile market, have not yet landed in the hands of consumers.

The IFA could be the perfect showcase for manufacturers to finally reveal their official releases to the general public. Samsung, the world's number one in the market, could unveil a new version of the Galaxy Fold after its failed launch last April. It's also the perfect opportunity for the South Korean manufacturer to steal the spotlight from Apple before the presentation of the new iPhone on September 10.

Motorola, and its famous RAZR brand, could surprise us with a folding device different from the competition and drawing heavily on clamshell nostalgia. Finally, there is no doubt that OPPO, LG and HMD Global are also working on similar projects. I hope we learn more this week.

Dear brands, bring your flexible smartphones into the field! / © Samsung

HMD Global and Nokia devices

Opinion by David McCourt I really like HMD Global's recent strategy for the Nokia brand What do you think? 50 50 Be the first to vote

David: I really like what HMD Global has been doing with the Nokia brand over the past 12 to 18 months. The manufacturer seems to have mastered the budget to mid-range market, offering well-made devices running pure Android software at every price point. The Nokia 9 PureView was a little disappointing, but at least the brand was trying something a bit different with its flagship phone, among the hoards of unremarkable copycats we see out there today.

HMD Global has already confirmed that it will be launching several new devices at IFA this year, and that there will be a mix of smart and feature phones. I’m expecting the 2720 4G, which looks cool, but apart from that anything could happen. I’d be excited to see a Nokia 7.2 or 8.2, for example. I think it's too early to see Nokia’s “affordable” 5G phone this month, but we could certainly learn more about the vision behind it. Either way, HMD Global will be worth keeping an eye on this year.

We're introducing new members to the family at this year’s IFA event in Berlin. Expect a mix of smart and feature phones – can you guess which one this will be? #IFA19 #NokiamobileLive pic.twitter.com/jF9iROacVZ — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) August 28, 2019

Sony: an envelope full of surprises

Opinion by Steffen Herget When Sony gets all its technologies and content together, it will do great things What do you think? 50 50 Be the first to vote

Steffen: I, on the other hand, am particularly intrigued by Sony, and there is a reason for this: the Xperia 1. I really enjoyed testing it and after years I finally have the feeling that Sony has managed to get the ship back on track and pointing in the right direction. That's why I'm looking forward to discovering what the Japanese company is going to show us in Berlin, especially as the manufacturer can do more than just smartphones.

Just think of the company's history in terms of cameras, music and movies. When Sony combines all of its technologies and content together, it will do great things. By the way, as you probably already know, many of the new products presented at the IFA are shown to the press before the actual press conference. This year, however, Sony didn't reveal anything about its event at the IFA and this only increases my curiosity. Sony is a kind of surprise envelope and I'm really curious to find out what it's hiding!

Aren't you curious about the successor to Sony Xperia 1? / © AndroidPIT

IFA 2019: that's why you should follow it

Fairs like the IFA and Mobile World Congress are really interesting stages because they're great for showing new devices and technologies, prototypes that could arrive in our homes (or get lost and forgotten forever) as well as giving us an idea of where the market is heading.

At trade fairs like these, you can see the new trends that are coming and the ways that brands are going to try to win over users. They won't all get it right, of course. And for this reason, I recommend that you drop by (in case you are in Berlin) or follow it through our articles. Here is a report of the main events (we'll be updating this during the event) and all the information related to the tickets:

Are you guys going to pop by the IFA this year? Which brand or which press conference are you most excited about seeing at the IFA this year?