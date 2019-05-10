Pixel 3a wins praise for repairability in iFixit teardown

No phone can resist iFixit, not even Google's latest flagship, which today gets a score of 6/10 from the leading website for electronic device repair. Considered easier to repair than the competition, it is one more point in favor of Google's latest product, the Pixel 3a !

As we already know, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL receive honors from both sides, particularly because they represent feel a good price/quality ratio with some features worthy of high-end smartphones, all at the price of a mid-range. We also gave it a score of 8/10 following our complete test.

One of the easiest to repair smartphones on the market

Every time a new smartphone comes up, it's inspected from every angle by everyone, and the Pixel 3a is no exception. It passed under the expert eye of iFixit and the results are conclusive and positive: it seems to be designed to be easily repaired and gets a score of 6/10 while its predecessor, the Pixel 3, got a score of 4.

To give you an idea, 6/10 is far from being an average score in the iFixit rating scale.The classic Pixel 3 (with a score below the average) was already outperforming the competition, as was the Samsung Galaxy S10, which was struggling with its 3/10.

The rating given to the Pixel 3a by iFixit is the same as that of the iPhone XR.

Once the screen is removed, the components of Pixel 3a are easy to remove. / AndroidPIT

Pros and cons according to iFixit

But then how is it easy to repair? Despite the presence of too many thin cables that could be torn in the event of a clumsy action, iFixit assures that they "appreciated returning to an era of more easily repairable devices".