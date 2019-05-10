Pixel 3a wins praise for repairability in iFixit teardown
No phone can resist iFixit, not even Google's latest flagship, which today gets a score of 6/10 from the leading website for electronic device repair. Considered easier to repair than the competition, it is one more point in favor of Google's latest product, the Pixel 3a!
As we already know, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL receive honors from both sides, particularly because they represent feel a good price/quality ratio with some features worthy of high-end smartphones, all at the price of a mid-range. We also gave it a score of 8/10 following our complete test.
One of the easiest to repair smartphones on the market
Every time a new smartphone comes up, it's inspected from every angle by everyone, and the Pixel 3a is no exception. It passed under the expert eye of iFixit and the results are conclusive and positive: it seems to be designed to be easily repaired and gets a score of 6/10 while its predecessor, the Pixel 3, got a score of 4.
To give you an idea, 6/10 is far from being an average score in the iFixit rating scale.The classic Pixel 3 (with a score below the average) was already outperforming the competition, as was the Samsung Galaxy S10, which was struggling with its 3/10.
The rating given to the Pixel 3a by iFixit is the same as that of the iPhone XR.
Pros and cons according to iFixit
But then how is it easy to repair? Despite the presence of too many thin cables that could be torn in the event of a clumsy action, iFixit assures that they "appreciated returning to an era of more easily repairable devices".
A positive point for Google's smartphone: the screws, which are in the standard T3 Torx format, so you don't have to change screwdrivers every time you use them. But that's not all, the adhesive that holds the battery seems not to be too strong, just like the one on the screen (beware of falls, it could be fatal). The components are also relatively easy to remove. In short, repairing the Pixel 3a seems like a breeze compared to some other smartphones.
So if you feel like dismantling (or repairing) your Pixel 3a, just follow the super clear iFixit tutorial!
Source: iFixit
