IGTV: long-form Instagram videos coming very, very soon

IGTV, a new hub for long-form video on Instagram, could be just about to drop, maybe even later today. According to multiple reports, the new video venture is aimed at online content creators and vloggers in the style of YouTube celebrities.

According to a report from TechCrunch the long-rumored Instagram video hub will be called IGTV, and be featured as part of the app's Explore tab, where users can watch videos that could be up to 60 minutes long, although it looks like content closer to the 10-minute mark will be preferred.

TechCrunch says that Instagram has been courting online content creators over the past week to encourage them to shoot 10-minute videos. These chosen few are meant to set the tone and standard for IGTV that future creators are meant to emulate.

Bring on the hour-long brunch videos. / © AndroidPIT

In terms of monetization the IGTV videos will have link-out options, allowing creators to drive traffic to their own sites or stores, but more direct YouTube-style monetization might also be in the works. Instagram has sent out press invites for an event on June 20th, 9AM PT/12PM ET, so it looks like we won't have to wait long for the official reveal.

What do you think of the idea of longer video content on Instagram? Do you think the app can build a stable of celebrities to rival YouTube?