Here's how Google is making it easier to leave app reviews

Google may soon allow users to review apps without having to go through the Play Store . It's a more practical method that could encourage users to evaluate an increasing number of apps.

The 9to5Google team examined the Play Store apk and found an application to test this new feature. And that's how it managed to replicate it to capture what could be the new way app reviews are handled in the future.

Within a dedicated window, users can leave a review of an app by selecting the number of stars, as well as adding a written review. It's a logical and intuitive system then that could push more users to have their say on the apps they use, thus helping not only developers to improve the apps released, but also other users to choose the one that suits their needs best.

Select the number of stars, write your review and submit it / © 9to5Google

This feature may be released globally in the future, although it is currently simply being tested. And if to some it might seem just a little novelty, I'm sure it will be appreciated by many users.

Those who like to review the applications they use know very well how boring it is to be redirected to the Play Store. With such a feature, Google would take an important step forward towards helping its user community by offering them a simpler and more direct interaction system, as well as more reviews for app fans to consider before proceeding with the download.