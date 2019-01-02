Indie launcher Meditations: a free tiny game every day of 2019

If one of your New Year's resolutions was to try something new every day, the new indie game launcher Meditations has you covered. Inspired by a short game he played a few years back, indie game developer Rami Ismail wants to offer free 'tiny' games to all in 2019.

The co-founder of Nuclear Throne developer Vlambeer shared that the game that inspired him was TEMPRES - 'a minimalist puzzle game', which despite being short left quite an impression on Rami Ismail. This is why it is the first game available through Meditations. Those that follow will be similar in terms of length - developed in around six hours, "no more than five minutes, and free of text". Ismail believes that "games are a global language of their own".

One morning in 2017, I played a short game that made me wish I had a new tiny game like it for every day of the year. So for all of 2018, I've asked hundreds of devs to make a small game. This launcher will serve you a new little game every day. https://t.co/uPfA18W59h — Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) January 1, 2019

The games are also described as 'minimalist' and 'experimental'. They will range from challenging platformers to "personal games about life and loss and happiness and love and death and everything." This where the name Meditations comes from - "The idea was to create a meditation of sorts, a reflection, or to capture a particular moment."

To achieve the ambitious goal of offering a tiny game every day of the year, Rami Ismail enlisted the help of more than 350 indie developer colleagues. This not only makes the launcher an amazing platform for new devs, but it also means you can expect the content to be quite varied. However, there is a warning on the Meditations website. It states that due to the variety of people involved in the project, there can be content some users might find 'shocking' or 'uncomfortable'.

Meditations is available for Windows and OSX, and games can only be played on the day they were created for. The switch to a new day is locked to Greenwich Mean Time.

What do you think? Are you excited to try these short experimental games? Let us know in the comments.