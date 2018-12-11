Instagram introduces walkie-talkie voice messaging to Direct

If you thought that the voice messages on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger were quite enough you were wrong! The Zuckerberg team introduced the audio messages to its photo platform Instagram yesterday evening. Can you use them already?

Did you think that Instagram was a safe place where your friends could not reach you with their endless voice messages? It's not like that anymore.

Instagram is in fact enabling in its app (and in the Direct application) the possibility to send audio messages lasting 60 seconds, just like you can already do on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. Since Instagram was acquired by Facebook, more emphasis has been placed on communication between users, transforming the social network dedicated to images into a real instant messaging platform.

To send a voice message, tap on Instagram's messaging icon and then press and hold the microphone button inside the text box at the bottom of the display, and gab away. When you release the button, your message sends, and before you release, you can change your mind and drag your finger to the trashcan to abort the voice message.

You can also simply tap on the messaging icon and hold your phone to your ear. There should be a beep to let you know when to start speaking, and then you tap on the send icon to, errr...send.

This is what your Instagram messages could look like soon! / © AndroidPIT

Many are the changes implemented by Facebook as for example the launch of Instagram TV to compete with the increasingly staggering monopoly of YouTube. Of course, not all has sat well with Instagram's original founders, who walked away from the company after finding that it deviated too much from their original vision.

