Instagram Stories are coming to Netflix

Netflix is testing a new feature. The smartphone app of the streaming platform has added an "Extras" tab, where you can see recommendations of their series and movies, and alerts about upcoming releases. This feed looks a lot like the famous Instagram Stories.

Once again, Netflix is inspired by the social network for one of its improvements. After recently introducing video previews of their shows in portrait format, also reminiscent of the super popular Instagram Stories, the new Netflix "Extras" are currently only available to some users who were selected for the test. And, as always, if Netflix gets good results, the new feature will roll out to all subscribers of the platform.

Now on Netflix: you can see the trailers vertically and share them on social networks. / © AndroidPIT

As it happens now with these vertical videos, "Extras" allow us to share what we are seeing through other apps like WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat... and in the Instagram Stories themselves. And not only that, you can also set reminders, so you don't forget the most interesting premieres. Videos play automatically, but without sound (until you activate it), and the images shown in the new feed can be seen by dragging horizontally.

In a statement to Variety, the first media outlet to discover this new tab on the navigation bar, Netflix said it is "testing a feed of video extras in our mobile app to help fans connect more deeply with the titles they love and discover new ones to watch." Will "Extras" become a fixed section in the Netlix app for smartphones?

What do you think? Would you like to try the new "Extras" tab?

