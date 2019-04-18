You can now install Android Pie on OnePlus 3 and 3T

Android Oreo was to be the last major update of the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T . Fortunately, the brand seems to have changed its mind and now offers, after a beta phase in China, a (still beta) version of Android Pie for its two models. However, this "Community Beta update" has one particularity, you must install it manually.

Android Pie beta on OnePlus 3 and 3T

It was through its forum that the Chinese manufacturer OnePlus provided the information. This news, which will certainly delight users of OnePlus 3 and 3T, allows device owners to benefit from the new version of OxygenOS, in beta, based on Android Pie.

On the menu of new products, we find:

System Android 9.0 Pie New user interface designed for Android Pie Update of security patches (April 2019)

DND mode New DND mode with adjustable parameters

New Gaming 3.0 mode Text notification mode added Added notification for third-party calls

Communication Deep integration with Google Duo

Camera Addition of functionalities for multiple applications (Telegram, Discord, IMO, Uber, OLA)

Camera Integrated Google Lens mode



Despite its age, you can install Android Pie on the OnePlus 3! / AndroidPIT

How to install the Android Pie update on OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T

As explained above, the update is not done via OTA but manually. If you decide to install it, we take this opportunity to remind you again that it is still a beta version and therefore not mature. Installation is at your own risk.

Installing the beta version is not as simple as this Google can offer, but it's not that difficult. Just follow these steps:

Download the ROM package from the OnePlus website

Copy or save the file to the smartphone

The device can only be updated via the Recovery Update mode: Turn off the device -> Simultaneously press the power and volume up button until the device switches to quick start mode. Access the Recovery option using the volume buttons to move -> Choose English -> Install from internal storage memory -> Select the downloaded zip file -> Select "Yes". Wait for the end of the installation -> Restart



Will you download Android Pie to your OnePlus 3 or 3T?