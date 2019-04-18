You can now install Android Pie on OnePlus 3 and 3T
Android Oreo was to be the last major update of the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. Fortunately, the brand seems to have changed its mind and now offers, after a beta phase in China, a (still beta) version of Android Pie for its two models. However, this "Community Beta update" has one particularity, you must install it manually.
Android Pie beta on OnePlus 3 and 3T
It was through its forum that the Chinese manufacturer OnePlus provided the information. This news, which will certainly delight users of OnePlus 3 and 3T, allows device owners to benefit from the new version of OxygenOS, in beta, based on Android Pie.
On the menu of new products, we find:
- System
- Android 9.0 Pie
- New user interface designed for Android Pie
- Update of security patches (April 2019)
- DND mode
- New DND mode with adjustable parameters
- New Gaming 3.0 mode
- Text notification mode added
- Added notification for third-party calls
- Communication
- Deep integration with Google Duo
- Camera
- Addition of functionalities for multiple applications (Telegram, Discord, IMO, Uber, OLA)
- Camera
- Integrated Google Lens mode
How to install the Android Pie update on OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T
As explained above, the update is not done via OTA but manually. If you decide to install it, we take this opportunity to remind you again that it is still a beta version and therefore not mature. Installation is at your own risk.
Installing the beta version is not as simple as this Google can offer, but it's not that difficult. Just follow these steps:
- Download the ROM package from the OnePlus website
- Copy or save the file to the smartphone
- The device can only be updated via the Recovery Update mode:
- Turn off the device -> Simultaneously press the power and volume up button until the device switches to quick start mode.
- Access the Recovery option using the volume buttons to move -> Choose English -> Install from internal storage memory -> Select the downloaded zip file -> Select "Yes".
- Wait for the end of the installation -> Restart
Will you download Android Pie to your OnePlus 3 or 3T?
Source: OnePlus
No comments