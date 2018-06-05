iOS 12 will breathe new life into your iPhone

Finally, the time has come: WWDC, the Apple conference dedicated to developers, began with the usual keynote held by Tim Cook. One of the most important things shown off at the keynote is iOS 12, the new version of the operating system for iPhone and iPad, which will be available to users this fall. Here's what it will bring to the table.

A lot of new things were announced during the WWDC keynote, but one really stood out among them: iOS 12, the next update of the operating system for the iPhone and iPad. Along with Tim Cook on stage for the presentation was Craig Federighi, who revealed all the various new features that are due to arrive.

One of the things that Craig pointed out is rollout speed of new versions of iOS versus Android. iOS 11 has reached 50% of users in just 7 weeks. At the moment, 81% of users use iOS 11 compared to 6% using Oreo. Users' satisfaction with iOS 11 is 95% according to data collected by Apple. These are some amazing numbers.

Shortcuts

Performance

The first topic touched in the keynote is the performance of iOS devices. Apple has worked to optimize iOS 12 across the entire line of devices currently supported by iOS 11, and with reportedly amazing results.

An example is with the iPhone 6S Plus: according to Apple, the development team managed to open apps 40% faster, the keyboard 50% faster and the camera from the lock screen 70% faster.

Apple's operating system has also been optimized to work better under heavy workloads. During the stress test carried out by the company, the apps and sharing tab was opened 2 times faster than with iOS 11. Expect an improvement in the performance of your iPhone!

ARKit 2.0

Apple has also improved its augmented reality app development software. ARKit is now updated to version 2.0 and brings with it many new features. Shared experiences, for example, allows two or more users with different devices to share the same virtual 3D world simultaneously.

The precise calibration of the sensors of Apple devices allows unparalleled accuracy (according to Apple) and that is why the company has presented a new app called Measure. Thanks to this app, you can take measurements in augmented reality with very high precision.

The presentation was also attended by LEGO, which showed an impressive demo of augmented reality using a physical Lego set.

The collaboration with Pixar was announced for the creation of a new file format for sharing and using 3D models for (not just) augmented reality. The new file format is called USDZ and will be supported by all iOS 12 devices. The CTO of Adobe, Abhay Parasnis took the stage to announce the compatibility of the Adobe Creative Suite with USDZ and iOS 12.

Photos

In iOS 12, the search management in the Photos app has also been improved. Now the app is able to recommend key moments, people, places or categories of photos even before you start typing in the dedicated bar, simplifying the search for useful content. You can also search for photos based on the name of businesses or events where you took photos.

A new tab called "For You" has been added: the feature is similar to the Google Photos Assistant or Facebook Memories and will show you your most cherished photos taken on the same day in past years. In this tab, you will also find tips for sharing your albums with the people in the photos.

In case of sharing, the Photos app will ask the contact in question to share his photos of the same event with you after you've shared with them. Apple is keen to let people know that photos will be shared at full resolution and with end-to-end encryption for uncompromising security.

Siri

Apple's digital assistant is the element which connects all the company's devices. Siri has received an important update and is now able to give you suggestions and carry out personalized commands chosen by you. This feature comes in the form of the new Shortcuts app.

News, Stocks, Voice Memo, Apple Books and Car Play

News has received a small update bringing with it a new sidebar on the iPad. Now the "Top Stories" section is carefully selected by the Apple editorial team to ensure only high quality content.

The Stocks app has been completely redesigned from scratch. Now, upon opening the app, you will be able to see a graph of the value of the stocks you are following for the last 24 hours. News is now integrated within Stocks, which is able to show stories about particular stocks and the financial market. Stocks is also coming to the iPad for the first time.

Even Voice Memo has been overhauled. Like Stocks, it is now on the iPad, and for the first time ever, it supports synchronization with iCloud. Apple Books is the new name of iBooks, and the new branding brings with it a fresh new design.

Apple Car Play has been updated to support third-party navigation applications such as Google Maps or Waze.

Notifications

This is another one of Apple users' most highly sought-after changes. iOS notifications have never been up to par when compared to Android's. With iOS 12, that changes. The notification system of the iPhone and iPad has finally been overhauled, improving the overall experience.

You can now use 3D touch with notifications on the lockscreen in order to send such notifications directly to the Notification Center without going through the lockscreen. You can also hide notifications permanently.

The most anticipated change certainly concerns the possibility of grouping notifications coming from the same apps. That's feature which has been present in Android for years but only now on iOS.

DND - Do Not Disturb

The DND mode has been improved by introducing Bedtime. Once activated, you won't be woken up or distracted at night by notifications on your iPhone.

It is now also possible to activate DND directly from the Control Center by simultaneously selecting a duration for the quiet period of the device.

Screen Time

One of the innovations presented by Google at the I/O conference this year concerned staying in control of time spent on your smartphone and so-called Digital Wellbeing. Of course, Apple has its own innovations on this front, too. From a new control area, you can check the total time you've "lost" by using your smartphone, on individual apps, how often you use an app per hour, and how often an app disturbs you with notifications.

It is obviously possible to limit the time spent on each application by setting a timer to remind you of your limits, which can be overridden. The timer will be synchronized between all Apple devices, such as iPhone and iPad.

iMessage and Facetime

The Apple messaging app has been improved in many ways. A lot of on-stage time was spent sharing the news concerning Animoji. The Animoji will have tongue detection and new Koala, Ghost, Tiger and T-Rex characters have been added.

Apple also wants to give you the ability to make an Animoji of your own. These custom Animoji are called Memoji and are similar to Samsung's AR Emoji. They differ in the method of creation (in this case manual) and in the precision of the movements (better on the iPhone X thanks to FaceID).

Animoji and Memoji can be used in real time in the iMessage camera to customize your shots. In the iMessage camera, creative filters have been added that they can be applied simultaneously with the Animoji/Memoji.

Facetime is now integrated into iMessage and allows group calls of up to 32 participants, with support for Animoji and Memoji.

Compatible devices

The Apple smartphones and tablets compatible with iOS 12 are as follows, and cover the Apple lineup up to 2013:

iPad

Apple iPad Pro 12,9"

Apple iPad Pro 10,5"

Apple iPad Pro 9,7"

Apple iPad 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 2

Apple iPad Air

Apple iPad Mini 4

Apple iPad Mini 3

Apple iPad Mini 2

iPhone

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 6S Plus

Apple iPhone 6S

Apple iPhone 6 Plus

Apple iPhone 6

Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone 5S

What impressed you most from the keynote?