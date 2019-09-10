Apple iPhone 11 Pro & iPhone 11 Pro Max: price, performance, release date

Apple unveiled three new iPhone models at its special event today. What they can do, how much do they cost and when they are available? Here is all the news.

In contrast to the Apple iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max each have Super Retina XDR displays based on OLEDs. They offer 1200 nits maximum brightness and a contrast ratio of 2 million to 1. We know XDR from the Pro display Apple presented at WWDC. In this case, XDR stands for Extended Dynamic Range - quasi extended HDR.

Information about the regular iPhone 11 can be found in this article .

The display of the iPhone 11 Pro has a diagonal of 5.8 inches. The display of the iPhone 11 Pro Max is significantly larger with a screen diagonal of 6.5 inches. Like their predecessors, both have a notch on the upper edge of the display, which also houses the sensors for Face ID. Apple's Face Recognition has also been significantly improved and now also handles sharper angles, which should make unlocking much easier and faster.

iPhone 11 Pro in all available colors / © Apple

The new Pro models are available in the colors Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver and Gold.

iPhone 11 Pro - Apple A13 Bionic

Inside, Apple's latest SoC, the A13 Bionic, manufactured in a 7-nanometer process, also works. Its 8.5 billion transistors perform up to a trillion computing steps per second.

Games look even more impressive on an iPhone 11 Pro / © Apple

The CPU of the A13 consists of two high-performance cores and four efficiency cores, a total of six processor cores, which can be switched on or off as required.

The graphics unit works with four cores, consumes 40 percent less power according to Apple, but delivers up to 20 percent more power. Also worth mentioning is the improved Neural Engine, which performs and calculates many intelligent tasks and analyses directly on the iPhone itself that are required for machine learning, among other things.

iPhone 11 Pro - triple camera

The most interesting new feature of the iPhone 11 Pro is undoubtedly the new triple camera on the back.

The triple camera of the iPhone 11 Pro / © Apple

The camera module consists of a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with equivalent 26 mm focal length, f/1.8 aperture, and optical image stabilization. The second camera is a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 52 mm equivalent focal length, f/2.0 aperture and optical image stabilization.

New is the third camera with ultrawide angle optics with 13 mm focal length, 120° field of view, f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel resolution. However, this must get along without OIS. Another new feature is a special night mode, which is designed to produce better, more detailed photos in, particularly in dark environments.

The camera package is rounded off with new cinematic image stabilization for video recordings and an LED flash that is supposed to be 36 percent brighter than the iPhone XR.

Speaking of video: The dual camera of iPhone 11 can record 4K video with higher dynamic range and 60 fps, slow motion with 240 fps and of course time lapse. On the front is a new TrueDepth Selfie camera with 12-megapixel resolution. For the first time, slow-motion videos are also possible with the front camera.

The new camera app of the iPhone 11 Pro / © Apple

It should be possible to switch seamlessly between all three main cameras during active video recordings. Our test will show how well this actually works. The optical zoom of the iPhone 11 Pro camera is staggered in 0.5X, 1X and 2X. The zoom levels in between are digital. In addition to the visual zoom, the camera of the iPhone Pro models also provides audio zoom.

iPhone 11 Pro - battery life

According to Apple, the battery of the new iPhone 11 Pro lasts up to four hours longer than that of its predecessor, the iPhone XS. The battery life of the iPhone 11 Pro Max is even said to be five hours longer than its predecessor iPhone XS Max.

iPhone 11 Pro - price and availability

The new Pro model starts at $999. Whilst the Pro Max starts at $1,099. Pre-orders for the new iPhones will be accepted by Apple via the Apple Online Store from 13 September at 5:00 PT.