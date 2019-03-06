Have a problem with your iPhone ? Don't worry, it can be repaired. To do this, you have two options: go through Apple or go through a third party repair service. Since Apple's services are generally quite expensive, users tended to prefer to take the risk of going to third-party repairers, and Apple (finally) understood the message: its repair policy is changing.

When you have your smartphone repaired in an Apple-certified store, you are guaranteed that the faulty component (the battery, for example) is replaced by the same Apple component, which in theory is a guarantee of quality. However, it used to be important to the Apple Store that your smartphone contains only Apple-certified components. If the failure is related to parts that are not original, Apple was entitled to refuse the repair.

The technicians therefore check the equipment during repairs, but sometimes the person responsible for the repair forgets (or omits) this small check. In this case, the material is then considered to come from Apple and the standard prices apply. The prices are sometimes a little high and the idea of not being able to have your iPhone repaired in an Apple Store if the equipment is not certified by Apple is not good enough. Many users prefer to opt for repairs not certified by Apple, and it felt like a small thorn in the side of the American giant.

Since February 28, it has therefore decided to adapt. In its own way, at least. Apple has now agreed to accept repairs from all iPhones, even if they use a battery not certified by Apple. A technician, the source of the iGeneration site, told the newspaper that: "If you couldn't remove a battery from a phone that had a problem with it, you would have to remove it. When the battery system was replaced, the complete unit was replaced at the price of repairing the battery (49 euros or 69 euros depending on the model). With a third-party battery, this will never be the case. Replacement will be charged at the full unit rate."

The site also indicates that it is important to be transparent and to indicate from the beginning if the material comes from third parties because the situation can be more dangerous: "It has already happened (when the tests were crashing) that the third-party battery is not detected, then when it opens it starts to inflate or short-circuit and fries the motherboard. Double problem: to whom is the fault for the device and to whom is the fault for the technician if he has an accident".

