iPhone XI and XR2: Apple Lists 11 New iPhones for 2019

Apple has unintentionally unveiled eleven new iPhone XI and iPhone XR2 models for 2019. They appeared in the database of an official authority and provide information on how many variants of iPhone XI, iPhone XI Max and iPhone XR2 Apple is currently planning.

The new iPhones appear in the list with the model numbers. A total of eleven new iPhone/variants are listed: A2111, A2160, A2161, A2215, A2216, A2217, A2218, A2219, A2220, A2221 and A2223. The list is maintained by the Eurasian Economic Commission, a registration authority for the Eurasian region. There they are clearly assigned to the company Apple from Cupertino, including complete address, and listed as smartphones with iOS 12.

Is the iPhone 5G one of the new models?

Experts attribute the model numbers A2111, A2161 and A2215 to the Apple iPhone XR2, the cheapest of the new iPhones for 2019. The other eight model numbers stand for the iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max, which could also come onto the market under the names iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max. So far Apple offers only three memory variants for the iPhone XS and XS Max. It is possible that the fourth model number is the 5G version of the iPhone. The entry in the list of the Eurasian Economic Commission dates from 23 May 2019, so it is up to date.

That's in the new iPhones for 2019

More details about the new iPhones for 2019 can't be found in the list. However, the new square camera module, which will contain two or three cameras depending on the model, is considered to be secured. For the first time Apple will offer an ultra wide angle camera on the iPhone. According to the latest information, the sensor for this is from Sony. The Apple A13 Bionic will be in the belly of the iPhone XI, XI Max and XR2.

This is what the new iPhone XI could look like. / © OnLeaks / CashKaro

Apple will present the new phones as usual at an event in autumn. Besides all technical details the event will also announce the prices for the iPhone XI, iPhone XI Max and iPhone XR2, which you can probably buy directly after the event. At the WWDC developer conference, which opens on June 3, Apple will not present new hardware, but will focus exclusively on software.

What do you think the next iPhone will be a hit again or is the great era of Apple smartphones slowly running out?