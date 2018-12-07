For DxOMark, the iPhone XR is the "best smartphone camera with a single sensor"
If you regularly follow high-tech news, you are certainly familiar with the name DxOMark. The company has just released its conclusions on the photo capabilities of the latest Apple phone For the company, the iPhone XR is the "best smartphone with a single sensor"
The iPhone XR is not the king of photography according to the DxOMark score. However, the device is in first place for smartphones "with only one sensor". It is also the first smartphone with such a configuration to exceed the 100-point mark.
"The iPhone XR’s Photo score of 103 points is excellent, and for the key photo attributes of exposure, color, detail, noise, and artifacts, the cheaper Apple device offers a very similar proposition for image quality as the flagship iPhone XS Max. Equipped with just a single lens, however, both the zoom and bokeh capabilities aren’t as strong as its larger siblings'," said the report.
On the video side, the iPhone XR also impresses with a score of 96 points. "Overall, the XR has a very similar video performance to the XS Max, with great dynamic range in outdoor videos, and very good color rendering and white balance. The video stabilization system is also among the better ones we’ve tested, ensuring smooth video playback with only limited motion in walking and panning videos."
However, this result should be put into perspective. Indeed, the DxoMark teams have not yet tested the Google Pixel 3, another device offering a unique sensor and yet considered the best photophone of the moment. The OnePlus 6T or Huawei Mate 20 Pro have not yet been tested by the French company either.
If the P20 Pro is still in first place, smartphones that have not yet been tested could quickly overtake the iPhone XR.
Are you surprised by the results of DxoMark?
Source: DxoMark
