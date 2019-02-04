Is this really the Samsung Galaxy Sport?
The moment is now near, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is just around the corner. Many rumors point to the event in San Francisco on February 20 as a stage for the arrival of a new wearable from the Korean company called the Samsung Galaxy Sport.
The device, codenamed Pulse, would come less than a year after the launch of Samsung Galaxy Watch and therefore hardly anyone would expect substantial differences. However, colleagues at 91mobiles seem to disagree and the render published by them seems to show a radical redesign, at least as far as aesthetics are concerned.
Your smartphone has a circular display covered with curved glass. If this render hadn't been coupled to the name Galaxy Sport, I personally could have mistaken it for a circular version of the Apple Watch...
On the right side of the wearable we can see the two buttons typical of wearables equipped with Tizen OS operating system but it is the other characteristic feature of Samsung smartwatches that is missing: the rotating bezel. Does the company want to turn the page and delete the much-loved method of navigation?
I personally hope that Samsung will present this product as an evolution of Gear Fit2 Pro, justifying in a certain way the lack of the rotating bezel. In addition to being a distinctive feature for Samsung wearables, it is in my opinion also the best navigation system I've ever had the chance to try on a smartwatch.
What do you guys think? Do you think Samsung wants to abandon one of its hallmarks?
Via: PhoneArena
No comments