JBL Link 10 and 20: Google Home goes mobile

The Harman brand JBL has joined Google and introduced the Link series, a series of Wi-Fi speakers compatible with Google Assistant. They might be the perfect alternative to the Google Home speaker-assistant. They are integrated with Google Assistant and thanks to their connection with Bluetooth and rechargeable batteries, they can also be used portably if necessary. Google Home review

Amazon Echo review

Rating

Good ✓ IPX7-certified waterproof

✓ Bluetooth-enabled

✓ Several hours of battery operation

✓ Multi-room operation with speakers from other manufacturers

✓ 5 GHz Wi-Fi Bad ✕ No stereo or surround sound function

✕ Long start time

Design and build quality After the release event in Berlin, JBL immediately gave us two of the speakers to test out. The small JBL Link 10 has dimensions of 3.39 x 6.65 inches and weighs 1.57 pounds. The larger, but otherwise similarly designed Link 20 measures 3.66 x 8.27 inches and weighs 2.09 pounds. The size difference between the JBL Link 10 and Link 20 is quite considerable. / © AndroidPIT Both the JBL Link 10 and Link 20 are perfectly waterproof. A bath can't do them harm and it's okay if you leave them overnight in the rain. If they get dirty, you can wash them. When cleaning the speakers, just avoid soap and disconnect the USB cable. The button on the top center activates Google Assistant. / © AndroidPIT The speakers can be operated with the buttons on the top, so JBL doesn’t have a touchpad. The Assistant logo is in the middle. This button is dedicated to activating the AI-supported voice assistant. Of course, the button only works when the speaker is connected via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to a smartphone with Google Assistant. On the back there’s the on/off switch with a five-stage charge indicator. Underneath there’s a microphone button that mutes the two microphones on top. Four status LEDs on the front light up white when the volume is adjusted, when Assistant is turned on, and when Assistant is listening. They light up orange when the microphones are muted.

Software JBL doesn’t have its own app for the Link series’ smart Wi-Fi speakers. Instead, the Harman subsidiary relies entirely on their cooperation partner Google and its home app. Compared to other multi-room and smart home solutions, Google Home does offer a handful of benefits. You can read about Google Home and its competitors in this separate article: Smart speakers in your home: You'll have one sooner than you think Setting up the home app from the Play Store is quite easy. The JBL Link connects via the Wi-Fi, makes software updates if necessary and is then available a few minutes later. Music streams can be started on command. You can also give each speaker a name and group them, even with Google Cast speakers from other manufacturers or Chromecast Audio. Google Home Google Assistant comes in a hurry if you say OK Google. It understands new voice commands every day and learns to better understand your pronunciation. It gives the weather forecast, reads messages, plays music from most streaming services and can control compatible devices in your smart home. This means you can operate the speaker independently of your smartphone. In short, the JBL Link is a legitimate smart device. Due to the large software overhead it takes a while to turn on a JBL Link. About a minute goes by before the Assistant reacts. The speakers are designed for continuous operation and go into an energy-saving standby mode when you’re not streaming. At three in the morning the devices searches for updates while you're asleep, which are then installed without user intervention.

Audio As you might already assume with the standard cylinder format, JBL had to come up with something for good stereo sound. Harman’s home system specialist Jurjen Amsterdam explained to me that the two drivers in the body are oriented in a slight twist toward one another. In the JBL Link 10 I could hear how this detracted from the sound, but in the larger Link 20, the JBL series really comes into its own. In a direct comparison, the Link 10 seems to be rather center-heavy, which is excellent for voice control. But for true musical enjoyment I would strongly advise paying the extra 45 dollars for the Link 20. You’ll get sound that is audibly richer and stereo quality that otherwise you could only get with two speakers. Since the Link series can be grouped into a multi-room team thanks to Google Home, you can use several speakers at the same time. In our tests with a Fritzbox 7590, Google Wifi and a Fritzbox 7490, the combination was latency-free. In the previous version of Google Home it still wasn't possible to turn two identical loudspeakers into a stereo pair. But this could in theory arrive soon with an update.

Battery The battery of the JBL Link 10, like the entire device, is smaller than the Link 20’s and lasts only half as long at around five hours. Thanks to the 2.4 ampere charger that comes with the Link 20, it can charge completely in 4.5 hours, compared to a charging time of 4 hours for the Link 10. The JBL Link 300 and Link 500 don’t have batteries. It's a shame because you can’t easily move them to other rooms in your house.

Technical specifications JBL Link 10/20 Link 10 Link 20 Speaker 2 x 45 mm 2 x 50 mm Output power 2 x 8 W 2 x 10 W Frequency response 65 Hz - 20 kHz 65 Hz - 20 kHz Signal-to-noise ratio > 80 dB > 80 dB Battery 4.000 mAh, 5 hours 6.000 mAh, 10 hours Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac (2.4/5 GHz) 802.11b/g/n/ac (2.4/5 GHz) Bluetooth 4.2 4.2 Dimensions 86 x 169 mm 93 x 210 mm Weight 710 g 950 g Special features IPX7 IPX7