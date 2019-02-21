Kia promises new electric car will "give you goosebumps"

KIA has just announced that it will arrive at the Geneva Motor Show with a new electric vehicle. The announcement has been accompanied by an image, and statements that promise that this car "will give us goosebumps". What's it going to be?

The Geneva Motor Show is one of the most important trade fairs in the sector. It is one of the events that the main manufacturers do not want to miss and a good opportunity to present all their new products. This year's edition will take place from the 7th to the 17th March, and Kia will be present its a new electric car.

Based on the first and only photo of the prototype that has appeared, we can be sure that it is a sports car and a design that will be talked about. The image at the top of this article shows the front of the vehicle, with a hood of very imposing lines and headlights with illuminated contour. The absence of side mirrors is striking: will they be replaced by a camera system?

Doesn't it remind you of Kia Stinger? / © Kia

"Automotive design is about capturing the heart and making it beat that bit faster for that bit longer – and we believe that there’s absolutely no reason why that should change simply because the car is electric," said Gregory Guillaume, Vice President of Design at Kia Motors Europe.

"We imagined designing an all-electric car that not only answered consumer concerns around range, performance, recharging networks and driving dynamism, but one that also gave you goose bumps when you looked at it, and made the hairs on the back of your neck stand up when you drove it," explained Guillaume. "That’s why our all-electric concept is designed to not only get your pulse racing, but to also signpost our holistic and emotional approach to electrification."

An electric Kia Stinger?

If we take a closer look at the design, it bears a certain resemblance to Kia's Stinger model, so it could be an electric version of it. The name of this vehicle, designed in Frankfurt by the Korean brand, is unknown. What we do know is that it will be 100% electric, so KIA continues to expand its range of electric cars, which already has the KIA e-Niro and Kia Soul.

What can we expect from this new Kia?