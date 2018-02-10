Kjus BT 2.0 Glove review: ski gloves with Bluetooth and OLED display

Gloves have a simple, yet critical mission: to protect and warm your hands. But the Kjus BT 2.0 Gloves do more. These smart gloves with an OLED display serve as an extension of the smartphone, so that you can always be connected while skiing without having to dig out the smartphone. We tested the Bluetooth gloves to see how useful they could really be.

Design and build quality

Lasse Kjus, the former Olympic champion and part of a golden generation of skiers from Scandinavia, has long since unstrapped his competition skis. Meanwhile, the retired champion sells a collection of ski clothing under his own name. These include the Kjus BT 2.0 gloves, which are available in different versions for men and women. But the gloves have more to offer than warm materials and a chic cut. They also pack modern technology: in the thumb we find loudspeaker at the top, and further down, a microphone. Both are waterproof and serve as a telephone handset.

Anyone who has ever skied before can guess why this makes sense: it's cold and wet, you're encumbered by layers, the smartphone is somewhere in a bag or backpack. When the bell rings, you never manage to dry your hands and dig into your pockets in time to answer the call. With the Bluetooth gloves, all you have to do is press the LED-illuminated button on the top of the glove to answer the call. In addition, the glove vibrates for incoming calls.

The illuminated button is striking. / © AndroidPIT

The workmanship is pleasing, only the component that houses the display and the battery is loosely seated in the glove and is not sewn tightly to the upper fabric layer. The cut of the Kjus gloves is sporty and tight, in my normal glove size 10 they fit me just so. The straps on the wrists are removable, the wrist area is lightly padded - practical for slalom skiers or for après-skiing. A Velcro fastener ensures a pleasant fit.

The material mix of leather and textile is convincing, not only because all surfaces look high-quality and are sufficiently resistant to snow and ice. The leather surfaces, which also cover the fingertips, are touch-ready, so you can also operate your smartphone with the gloves in an emergency.

Leather interior, fabric exterior. / © AndroidPIT

Incidentally, the all the technology is in the right glove. However, this is not noticeable when you wear it, because the components are small, the cables are flat and everything put together is quite comfortable. Since the components are all waterproof, no one needs to be afraid of snow, wetness or ice—but that would always be a no-go for any ski gloves.