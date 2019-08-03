Kygo A11/800 review: the ultimate headphones to immerse yourself in music

Does the name DJ Kygo mean anything to you? I can't believe that at least once in recent years you haven't heard his famous Firestone track. After refreshing your memory (because I know you've just done it), it's time to talk about the A11/800 headphones, currently the flagship product produced by the DJ thanks to a collaboration with his loyal group of Swedish sound engineers.

Kygo A11/800 design and build quality

The form factor of the Kygo A11/800 immediately seems robust and well constructed despite the fact that most of the headphones are made of plastic. Despite this, the headphones can easily be placed in the case, which is not too large, thanks to the folding system for the earcups, a technique that is not very complex and is now widely used in the industry. Inside the case, there is a pocket closed by Velcro in which you can find the USB-C cable for charging and an AUX cable with a 3.5mm jack on both ends.

As far as comfort is concerned, there seems to be a debate between everyone who has tried these. Many have complained about the excessive weight or the fact that the earcups adhere too much to the ears, but in my experience, I have not noticed this kind of problem at all. I can confirm that keeping 250 grams of weight on my head over an extended period of time can cause discomfort, especially when during my night coding sessions of about 2-3 hours, but nothing really worrying.

250 grams of weight is not exactly light. / © AndroidPIT

I agree that the earcups are particularly tight on the ears, but it is also true that this allows the Kygo A11/800 to isolate you excellently from your surrounding environment thanks to the active noise cancellation system that can be adjusted within the official Kygo Sound application. How many times do you get disturbed on public transport by the music coming out of your neighbor's headphones? Don't you find that annoying? Well, with these headphones you'll never bother anyone, not even in the middle of the night.

All touch and physical controls are available in the right place. Inside the "X", the distinctive sign of the Kygo and Kygo Life brand, it is possible to perform a few simple gestures that must be memorized, including:

Swipe from bottom to top to increase the volume (and vice versa to decrease the volume)

Swipe from left to right to go to the next track (and vice versa to go to the previous one)

A single touch in the centre of the X will act as a play/pause button

Quickly double-tap in the center of the earcup to start the voice assistant on your smartphone

There are three physical buttons on the side of the same earcup, including the one that allows you to change the noise cancellation mode, the on/off button that also allows you to switch the headset into pairing mode and, finally, the button to activate or deactivate the active noise cancellation.

A little lower than these physical buttons there is also a 3.5 audio jack that you can use with the supplied AUX cable to listen to music in wired mode, even when the battery of the Kygo A11/800 is completely dead. Of course, in the latter case, you will not be able to take advantage of the noise cancellation and you will not be able to use the headset for calls.

Finally, in the same area where the touch keys are located there is also an NFC module that will allow you to pair your smartphone much more easily. Simply place the device in the right place and in a second you will be ready to listen to your favorite music.