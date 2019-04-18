Withings brings back pulse measurement following regulatory approval

Withings brings the pulse measurement back on the scales Body Cardio. The smart personal scale had to do without this feature for over a year now, as Withings lacked the necessary approvals. Now they are given and it can go on again with monitoring the heart rate through the smart scales with Internet connection.

Pulse measurement in the balance was removed in January last year after an internal review by Withings after it was determined that a different regulatory approval might be required. CEO Eric Carreel returned to Withings in June 2018 with a promise to have the function reviewed again. Since then, Withings has reviewed the case in collaboration with the local regulatory authorities and can now guarantee that no further regulatory approval is required in Europe.

Promises kept, customers satisfied

"I am pleased to keep my promise to our customers and to announce the reintroduction of the PWG function for Body Cardio in Europe for the time being. We are convinced that this function helps people to improve their health in the long term with the right tools," says Eric Carreel. The customers will be pleased.

Withings scales are available in black and white. / © AndroidPIT

The Withings Body Cardio measurement works like this: Every time the heart beats, it causes a wave along the aorta and arterial vascular tree. The pulse wave velocity describes the propagation velocity of this wave along the arteries.

It's related to blood pressure and degree of arterial hardening. Medical studies have found a clear correlation between arterial hardening and cardiovascular disorders. Hardened arteries lead to increased risk of high blood pressure, stroke and heart attack. Pulse wave velocity can be improved by lifestyle changes such as more exercise, less salt and alcohol, weight loss and the consumption of certain foods.