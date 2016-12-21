It's not too late: last minute Christmas tech deals 2016
Last minute shopping isn't the way to get the best tech deals. But if you missed out on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and all the other early shopping days reserved for the organized and well-prepared among us, then I recommend you check out the awesome tech deals below as soon as possible so you can be sure your gifts get delivered to your loved ones before Christmas.
Cameras, TVs, smartphones, VR devices, fitness trackers, Bluetooth speakers, drones and more are still on sale now, and AndroidPIT knows where to find them.
Amazon
Amazon has fantastic deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but they certainly don't leave late shoppers hanging either. With straight-forward delivery dates, gift wrapping options and familiar brands, it's one of the best places to get your holiday shopping done in a hurry. Here are some of their top last minute gift deals:
- Save $200 on a Samsung UN55KU6600 Curved 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2016 Model)
- Save $179.01 on a Bose CineMate 15 Home Theater Speaker System, Black
- Save $100 on a Garmin vívoactive Black
- Save $500 on a Nikon D3400 w/ AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR & AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED
Best Buy
Best Buy lost their minds and are having Black Friday-style deals right now. As long as you order before Thursday, December 22 at 10:30 a.m. CT and select One Day Shipping, your gifts will arrive on time. That sounds incredible, but are the deals any good? Let's take a look (we think they are!):
- Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge on payment plan, get up to $400 gift card and Gear VR
- $170 off unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge
- $40 off Amazon Echo, $10 off Amazon Echo Dot
- $50 off Garmin - Vivosmart HR Activity Tracker + Heart Rate - Blue
Microsoft
Apple isn't known in the tech world for giving generous sales, but Microsoft is doing the opposite and not holding back on deals this Christmas. All of the discounts are available on their website here.
- Save up to $400 on select Surface Book devices
- Save up to $20 on a variety of FitBit products
- Get a $100 Microsoft Store gift card/gift code with purchase of an HTC Vive VR device
- Save $20 on JBL Flip 3 Bluetooth speaker
- Save $159.99 and get a Parrot Hydrofoil NewZ Drone for just $49.99
Where are you turning for the best last minute deals on tech products? Have you found any that haven't made it to our list yet? Let us know in the comments below.
2 comments
One of the top Christmas deal I found today is Ivacy VPN 86% discount offer. Now you get 1 free year subscription in just $1.66 per month. It doesn't get better than this.
For the avid users of VPN like me, I have hopped on to a really good deal on PureVPN this christmas. They are really good at giving discounts and the service is great.