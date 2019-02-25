Lenovo enters crowded headphone space with Yoga ANCs

Lenovo, which naturally launched a load of new laptops at MWC 2019 in Barcelona this week, also had a little surprise up its sleeve for audio fans. With its Yoga ANC and ThinkPad X1 ANC headphones, Lenovo is entering a rather crowded market for active noise-canceling over-ear headphones.

They do look rather slick though, don't they? Following in the footsteps of Microsoft with the launch of its Surface Headphones, PC makers are, rather surprisingly, showing traditional audio companies how to make good-looking over-ear cans. And that is not a sentence I thought I'd ever find myself writing.

These are not, however, a competitor for the Microsoft Surface Headphones or the extremely popular Bose QuietComfort 35s or the Sony WH-1000XM3s. Lenovo is pitching these at the $150 to $170 price point. The Yoga ANC and ThinkPad X1 are seemingly identical, except for the branding and color. Just like Microsoft is doing with its Surface line, Lenovo is taking its computer hardware branding and spreading it out to a wider range of products.

The Yoga ANC headphones are stylish. / © Lenovo

Both versions support Bluetooth 5.0 and come with a wired USB-C connection rather than a 3.5mm headphone jack. Dolby was involved in tuning the sound of the new headphones, which use a combination of active noise canceling and environmental noise canceling to drown out unwanted sound.

There are onboard controls for volume adjustment and voice control, as well a Smart Voice Pickup feature for Skype and other PC and smartphone-based video calling apps. Lenovo says the new headphones offer an "immersive entertainment or focused productivity."

Plastic and silicone leather are used to reduce costs and weight. / © Lenovo

In terms of battery life, Lenovo says that they will last around 15 hours on a single charge. Topping them back up to full takes less than two hours. They are made of a mix of silicone leather, premium plastic and metal, and weigh under 200 grams.

If you want to get your hands on a pair of Lenovo noise-cancellers, you'll have to wait a little longer. A global release is scheduled for June 2019.

Do you fancy owning a pair of these? Let us know in the comments below.